Russia Sees 60% Year-on-Year Increase in Oil and Gas Revenue for July

Surge in Russian Oil and Gas Revenue Driven by Global Price Increases

July Revenue Growth and Contributing Factors

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia's state oil and gas revenue, which accounts for around a fifth of total budget income, is seen rising by 60% in July from the same month a year ago thanks to the increase in global oil prices, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

Impact of Profit-Based Tax Proceeds

A steep rise from profit-based tax proceeds on oil production for the second quarter has also contributed to the overall year-on-year revenue rise.

Strategic Importance of Oil and Gas Sales

Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer and exporter after the United States and Saudi Arabia, relies heavily on oil and gas sales, which help finance its military campaign in Ukraine.

Revenue Trends and Budget Forecasts

Year-to-Date Revenue Comparison

Oil and gas tax revenue for January to July is still likely to decline by 11% from the same period in 2025, to 4.9 billion roubles.

Upcoming Finance Ministry Estimates

The finance ministry is due to publish its estimates for July on August 5.

Future Budget Projections

Russia's 2026 budget forecasts oil and gas revenue of 8.92 trillion roubles ($113.7 billion). Total budget revenue this year is projected at 40.283 trillion roubles.

Historical Revenue Performance

Last year, federal budget oil and gas revenue dropped 24% to 8.48 trillion roubles, the lowest since 2020.

($1 = 78.4455 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)