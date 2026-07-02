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Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Automotive Electric Vehicles Markets

Volvo Cars Q2 Sales Down 5.6% Despite Surge in Electric Vehicle Demand

Volvo Cars Q2 2024 Sales Performance Overview

Overall Sales Figures

HELSINKI, July 2 (Reuters) - Swedish-based Volvo Cars sold 171,501 cars in the three months through June, down 5.6% from the corresponding period a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Growth in Electrified Vehicle Sales

​Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, increased 10% from the year earlier figure.

Market Conditions and Executive Commentary

• "Overall market conditions remain challenging, specifically in China, but we are encouraged by the momentum for the fully electric cars in our largest market, Europe," Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson said in a statement.

Fully Electric Car Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 14% year-on-year.

Regional Breakdown of Electrified Model Sales

Europe

• Sales of electrified models in Europe rose 8% year-on-year to 64,989 cars.

China

• Sales of electrified models in China rose 144% year-on-year to 9,909 cars, the company said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Global sales slipped 5.6% YoY to 171,501 cars in Q2, reflecting continued pressure from challenging market conditions. (motortradenews.com)
  • Electrified models increased 10% YoY, with fully electric vehicles rising 14%; electrified model sales in Europe grew 8% to 64,989 units, and in China surged 144% to 9,909 units. (motortradenews.com)
  • Europe remains the strongest region for Volvo’s EV momentum, supported by popular electric SUVs like the EX30, EX40, and the new EX60, while China shows explosive growth in electrified sales despite overall market softness. (electriccarsreport.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Volvo Cars' total sales perform in Q2 year-on-year?
Volvo Cars' total sales fell by 5.6% in the three months through June compared to the same period last year.
What was the sales performance of Volvo's electrified models?
Sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, increased by 10% year-on-year.
Which region saw the highest percentage increase in Volvo's electrified model sales?
China saw the highest increase, with a 144% year-on-year rise in electrified model sales.
How did Volvo's fully electric car sales perform?
Fully electric car sales volumes rose 14% year-on-year.
What is the outlook for Volvo Cars according to company executives?
Market conditions remain challenging, especially in China, but Volvo is encouraged by strong momentum for fully electric cars in Europe.

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