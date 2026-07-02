Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

Volvo Cars Q2 Sales Down 5.6% Despite Surge in Electric Vehicle Demand

Volvo Cars Q2 2024 Sales Performance Overview

Overall Sales Figures

HELSINKI, July 2 (Reuters) - Swedish-based Volvo Cars sold 171,501 cars in the three months through June, down 5.6% from the corresponding period a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Growth in Electrified Vehicle Sales

​Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars, increased 10% from the year earlier figure.

Market Conditions and Executive Commentary

• "Overall market conditions remain challenging, specifically in China, but we are encouraged by the momentum for the fully electric cars in our largest market, Europe," Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson said in a statement.

Fully Electric Car Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 14% year-on-year.

Regional Breakdown of Electrified Model Sales

Europe

• Sales of electrified models in Europe rose 8% year-on-year to 64,989 cars.

China

• Sales of electrified models in China rose 144% year-on-year to 9,909 cars, the company said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Barbara Lewis)