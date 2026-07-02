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Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merge UK property funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia Merge UK Property Funds in £1.5bn Deal

Major Merger in the UK Real Estate Investment Sector

Overview of the Deal

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment manager Columbia Threadneedle and Germany's Patrizia have agreed to merge their British property trusts, the companies said on Thursday, in line with a trend for real estate investors to seek increased scale to weather high borrowing costs.

• The deal will create a combined fund with around £1.5 billion ($2 billion) of assets spanning warehouses, offices, retail and residential.

Shareholder Approval and Strategic Review

Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust (PATH) Shareholder Vote

• Shareholders in Patrizia Hanover Property Unit Trust, or PATH, have voted in favour of merging with Threadneedle Property Unit Trust, a statement said.

Strategic Review Outcome

• It said PATH chose the option after a strategic review.

Sector Context and Recent Deals

Other Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

• In other deals in the sector, Blackstone took over Warehouse REIT last year, while Primary Health Properties merged with Assura.

Recent Takeover Proposals

• Last week, U.S. logistics firm Prologis made public a £12.6 billion takeover proposal for Britain's Segro, which had been rejected.

Industry Commentary

Columbia Threadneedle's Perspective

Statement from Joseph Vullo

• “Having now successfully completed two major fund consolidation transactions, we believe Columbia Threadneedle is increasingly recognised as a partner that can help clients navigate a changing real estate market," said Joseph Vullo, Head of Real Estate, Europe at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7517 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The merged fund will hold ~£1.5 bn in diversified UK property assets, boosting scale amid high financing costs.
  • PATH unitholders have approved the merger following a strategic review, aligning with broader real estate consolidation moves.
  • This reflects investor preference for scale and liquidity in a market marked by refinancing pressure and high interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are merging their UK property funds?
Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia are merging their British property trusts.
What assets will the merged fund cover?
The combined fund will include warehouses, offices, retail, and residential assets.
What is the value of the new merged property fund?
The merged fund will have approximately £1.5 billion ($2 billion) in assets.
Why are real estate investors seeking mergers?
Mergers help investors gain scale and better weather high borrowing costs.
Which recent deals are similar to the Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merger?
Recent deals include Blackstone's takeover of Warehouse REIT and Primary Health Properties' merger with Assura.

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