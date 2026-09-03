Vivendi Portfolio Value Drops Sharply Due to Universal Music Group Share Decline
Vivendi Reports Significant Portfolio Value Decline in 2025
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Thursday the value of its investment portfolio fell to 5.1 billion euros ($5.93 billion) at June 30 from 5.9 billion euros at the end of 2025, largely due to a sharp decline in Universal Music Group's share price.
Universal Music Group Share Price Impact
• The value of Vivendi's stake in Universal Music Group fell to 3.3 billion euros from 4.0 billion euros six months earlier.
UMG Dividend Performance
• UMG dividends amounted to 66 million euros over the period, compared with 64 million euros a year earlier.
Vivendi Headquarters Restructuring
Workforce Reduction Plan
• The French media group has started implementing a plan to cut 40% of its headquarters workforce, costing 25 million euros in the first half.
Financial Results Overview
Earnings and Debt Position
• Earnings attributable to shareholders fell 2 million euros from a year earlier to 28 million euros, while financial net debt stood at 1.591 billion euros at June 30.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8601 euros)
(Reporting by Jérôme Terroy; Editing by Matt Scuffham)