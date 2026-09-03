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Vivendi portfolio value falls on UMG share slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Vivendi Portfolio Value Drops Sharply Due to Universal Music Group Share Decline

Vivendi Reports Significant Portfolio Value Decline in 2025

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Thursday the value of its investment portfolio fell to 5.1 billion euros ($5.93 billion) at June 30 from 5.9 billion euros at the end of 2025, largely due to a sharp decline in Universal Music Group's share price.   

Universal Music Group Share Price Impact

• The value of Vivendi's stake in Universal Music Group fell to 3.3 billion euros from 4.0 billion euros six months earlier.    

UMG Dividend Performance

• UMG dividends amounted to 66 million euros over the period, compared with 64 million euros a year earlier. 

Vivendi Headquarters Restructuring

Workforce Reduction Plan

• The French media group has started implementing a plan to cut 40% of its headquarters workforce, costing 25 million euros in the first half.    

Financial Results Overview

Earnings and Debt Position

• Earnings attributable to shareholders fell 2 million euros from a year earlier to 28 million euros, while financial net debt stood at 1.591 billion euros at June 30.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Jérôme Terroy; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Vivendi’s June 30, 2026 investment portfolio stood at €5.117 billion, down from about €5.9 billion at end‑2025, reflecting a decline in UMG share value. (vivendi.com)
  • Value of Vivendi’s stake in UMG fell to approximately €3.3 billion from around €4.0 billion six months earlier. (vivendi.com)
  • Vivendi incurred €21 million in costs from a headquarters workforce reduction, achieved €4 million EBITA (or €25 million excluding restructuring), had €66 million in UMG dividends, earnings of €28 million, and financial net debt of €1.591 billion as of June 30. (vivendi.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vivendi's portfolio value decline?
Vivendi's portfolio value declined mainly due to a sharp decrease in Universal Music Group's share price.
How much did Vivendi's stake in Universal Music Group fall?
Vivendi's stake in Universal Music Group dropped from 4.0 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros over six months.
What were Universal Music Group's dividends for Vivendi?
Vivendi received 66 million euros in UMG dividends during the period, compared to 64 million euros a year earlier.
What workforce changes did Vivendi implement?
Vivendi initiated a plan to cut 40% of its headquarters' workforce, costing 25 million euros in the first half of the year.
How did Vivendi's earnings and financial net debt change?
Earnings attributable to shareholders fell by 2 million euros to 28 million euros, and financial net debt was 1.591 billion euros at June 30.

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