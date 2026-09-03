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Revolut wins conditional US banking license - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Revolut wins conditional US banking license

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Revolut Receives Conditional US Banking Charter, Plans Stamford-Based Bank by 2027

Revolut's Milestone Toward Launching a U.S. Bank

By Tatiana Bautzer

Conditional Approval from U.S. Regulators

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British fintech Revolut said on Thursday it has received conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national bank charter, marking a major step in its push to launch a fully-fledged American bank by 2027.

Next Steps: Awaiting FDIC and Federal Reserve Approval

After the conditional approval from the OCC, Revolut now expects the green light from the FDIC and Federal Reserve for the banking operations, said Cetin Duransoy, Revolut CEO in the U.S., in an interview with Reuters.

Stamford-Based Bank and Product Offerings

Bank Location and Capital Injection

Revolut has 80 million customers worldwide and its bank will be based in Stamford, Connecticut. Revolut will inject around $95 million in capital into the new bank, the CEO said.

Planned Products and Services

Checking Accounts, Loans, and More

The bank will offer products including checking accounts, installment loans, credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Stablecoin Launch Plans

The bank is also expected to launch a stablecoin, Duransoy added.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Conditional OCC approval is a pivotal milestone toward Revolut’s ambitions to establish a full‑service U.S. bank by 2027, pending FDIC and Federal Reserve clearances.
  • Revolut plans to capitalize the new bank with approximately $95 million and offer checking, installment loans, credit cards, FX services, and a stablecoin.
  • The move aligns with Revolut’s aggressive global expansion—already securing licenses in Mexico, France, Australia, UK, and targeting 100 million customers by mid‑2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What approval has Revolut received for its US banking operations?
Revolut has received conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national bank charter.
Where will Revolut's US bank be based?
Revolut's new US bank will be based in Stamford, Connecticut.
What products will the new Revolut bank offer in the US?
The bank will offer checking accounts, installment loans, credit cards, foreign exchange services, and is expected to launch a stablecoin.
How much capital will Revolut invest in its new US bank?
Revolut will inject approximately $95 million in capital into the new bank.
What are the next regulatory steps for Revolut's US bank launch?
Revolut expects to receive further approvals from the FDIC and Federal Reserve before launching its US banking operations.

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