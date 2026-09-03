Revolut Receives Conditional US Banking Charter, Plans Stamford-Based Bank by 2027

Revolut's Milestone Toward Launching a U.S. Bank

By Tatiana Bautzer

Conditional Approval from U.S. Regulators

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British fintech Revolut said on Thursday it has received conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national bank charter, marking a major step in its push to launch a fully-fledged American bank by 2027.

Next Steps: Awaiting FDIC and Federal Reserve Approval

After the conditional approval from the OCC, Revolut now expects the green light from the FDIC and Federal Reserve for the banking operations, said Cetin Duransoy, Revolut CEO in the U.S., in an interview with Reuters.

Stamford-Based Bank and Product Offerings

Bank Location and Capital Injection

Revolut has 80 million customers worldwide and its bank will be based in Stamford, Connecticut. Revolut will inject around $95 million in capital into the new bank, the CEO said.

Planned Products and Services

Checking Accounts, Loans, and More

The bank will offer products including checking accounts, installment loans, credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Stablecoin Launch Plans

The bank is also expected to launch a stablecoin, Duransoy added.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Franklin Paul)