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Volkswagen Group Africa chief Biene to join Skoda, Porsche exec to succeed her - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen Group Africa chief Biene to join Skoda, Porsche exec to succeed her

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Volkswagen Group Africa Sees Leadership Change as Biene Moves to Skoda

Leadership Transition and Strategic Developments at Volkswagen Group Africa

By Nqobile Dludla and V. Sivaram

Martina Biene's Departure and New Role at Skoda

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group Africa Managing Director Martina Biene will leave the South African unit next month to become the board member for sales and marketing at VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto, the company said on Thursday.

  • Biene, who became VWGA's first female chairperson and MD in November 2022, will take up her new role on October 1.

Succession and Incoming Leadership

  • She will be succeeded by Christiane Zorn, currently vice president for the overseas region at Porsche AG, VWGA said in a statement.

Recent Achievements and Investments

Production Growth at Kariega Plant

  • The leadership changes come after a period of significant investment and production growth at Volkswagen's South African operation in Kariega in the Eastern Cape Province.
  • Under Biene's leadership, VWGA's Kariega plant produced a record 167,084 vehicles in 2024, the Polo maker said.

Investment in New Models

  • The company also announced a 4 billion rand ($249.4 million) investment that year to add a third model, the Tengo, to its production line-up.

The Launch and Strategic Role of the Tengo

  • The Tengo, which Volkswagen unveiled this week, is expected to support the group's SUV expansion plans in domestic and African export markets at a time when Chinese rivals are penetrating the market with high-tech and relatively affordable models.
  • "Despite the challenges facing both the automotive industry and our company, we have achieved many milestones worth celebrating. The early launch of the Tengo ranks highly amongst these achievements," Biene said.

Profile of Incoming MD Christiane Zorn

Industry Experience and Previous Roles

  • Zorn, who has two decades of automotive industry experience, joined Porsche after holding a series of senior management roles at Audi, including head of sales for China, head of product marketing and head of product strategy.($1 = 16.0399 rand)
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Martina Biene becomes Board Member for Sales & Marketing at Škoda Auto starting October 1, 2026, after serving as VWGA MD since November 2022 (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • Christiane Zorn, currently VP Overseas & Emerging Markets at Porsche AG, will assume leadership of Volkswagen Group Africa from October 1, 2026 (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • VWGA’s Kariega plant set a record in 2024 with 167,084 vehicles produced and is undergoing a R4 billion upgrade to add a third model—an SUV—to its line‑up from 2027 (vw.co.za)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will succeed Martina Biene as Volkswagen Group Africa Managing Director?
Christiane Zorn, currently vice president for the overseas region at Porsche AG, will succeed Martina Biene as VWGA Managing Director.
What record did the Volkswagen Kariega plant achieve in 2024?
Under Martina Biene's leadership, the VWGA Kariega plant produced a record 167,084 vehicles in 2024.
What investment did Volkswagen announce for its South African operations?
Volkswagen announced a 4 billion rand ($249.4 million) investment to add the Tengo SUV model to its Kariega production lineup.
What is the significance of the Tengo SUV launch for Volkswagen Group Africa?
The Tengo SUV launch supports Volkswagen's expansion into domestic and African export markets, countering increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.
What positions has Christiane Zorn held prior to joining Volkswagen Group Africa?
Christiane Zorn has been vice president for the overseas region at Porsche AG and held senior roles at Audi, including head of sales for China and head of product strategy.

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