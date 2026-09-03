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Revamped EU antitrust rules make exceptions for sustainable companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Revamped EU antitrust rules make exceptions for sustainable companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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EU Revises Antitrust Guidelines with New Exceptions for Sustainable Firms

Overview of the Revised EU Antitrust Guidelines

By Foo Yun Chee

Introduction to the Changes

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Companies at risk of penalties for being anti-competitive may be able to justify their dominance if their business practices are sustainable, EU regulators said on Thursday in revised guidelines.

Defining Dominance and Acceptable Practices

The Commission, which acts as the European Union's competition enforcer, considers a company to be dominant if it has a more than 40% share of the market.

Acceptable Use of Dominance

Using that dominance to squeeze rivals could be acceptable, the Commission said on Thursday, if it ensures reduced use of raw materials, produces less pollution or leads to increased use of recyclable products and makes supply chains more resilient.

Consumer Benefits Considered

Enabling cost-savings for consumers would also be taken into consideration, according to the revised EU antitrust guidelines.

Context and Application of Article 102

They relate to Article 102, one of the European Commission's most powerful tools that has resulted in hefty fines for Apple, Google and Microsoft in recent years after EU authorities found they had used  their market power to thwart rivals.

Guidance for Companies

The revised guidelines also aim to help companies assess whether they are dominant and, if so, in which markets.

Criticism and Concerns from Academics

Academics and other analysts were critical of the new approach.

Open Letter from Experts

A group of 28 leading academics and economists including former senior Commission economists in a joint open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said the rules could be exploited to justify unfair dominance.

Summary of the Critique

The guidelines "introduce presumptions and analytical shortcuts that do not distinguish appropriately between anti-competitive conduct and pro-competitive conduct that reflects business acumen, superior skill, or efficiency by dominant firms," the letter said. 

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Sustainability can now be presented as an objective justification in dominance abuse assessments under revised EU guidelines, marking a significant shift in Article 102 enforcement.
  • The updated rules aim to enhance legal certainty by helping companies assess dominance and permissible conduct in green terms, but critics worry they may weaken competition safeguards.
  • Previous EU guidance on sustainability—especially under Article 101 for cooperation agreements—has seen limited uptake, highlighting challenges in translating policy intent into business behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new changes to the EU antitrust guidelines?
The revised guidelines allow companies to justify dominance if their practices are sustainable, such as reducing pollution or using more recyclable products.
Which types of business practices can justify dominance under the new rules?
Practices like reducing raw materials usage, producing less pollution, increasing supply chain resilience, and creating consumer cost savings may be acceptable.
Who enforces the revised EU antitrust guidelines?
The European Commission acts as the EU's competition enforcer and is responsible for applying the guidelines.
What concerns have analysts expressed about the new EU antitrust approach?
Some academics warn that the rules could be exploited to justify unfair dominance and do not clearly separate anti-competitive from pro-competitive conduct.
Do the new EU antitrust guidelines apply to all markets?
The guidelines help companies assess market dominance and apply particularly to those with more than 40% market share across EU markets.

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