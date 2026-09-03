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US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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US to Seek Europe Repayment for Ukraine Aid, Trump Announces Policy Shift

Trump's Announcement on European Repayment and Military Aid Policy

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would ask European nations to pay back the United States for military aid and munitions previously sent to Ukraine and appeared to signal a halt in sales to allied nations.

Social Media Statements and Policy Clarification

In a social media post, Trump also slammed reports of heavily depleted U.S. munition stockpiles amid the separate war in Iran, while adding that the United States was stockpiling munitions.

Stockpiling and Future Sales to Allies

"We are taking them for ourselves, the U.S.A., rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," Trump wrote.

Repayment Demands from Europe

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!" he added.

Concerns Over U.S. Munition Stockpiles

Reuters reported last month that the U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during the Iran war, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future conflicts.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump plans to request repayment from European allies for military aid delivered to Ukraine, arguing Europe benefited without asking to pay previously. Reuters noted this signals a shift in U.S. policy. (thedailybeast.com)
  • There is concern over depleted U.S. long‑range missile stockpiles due to the Iran conflict, heightening readiness questions. Reports cite nearly exhausted inventories affecting future conflict preparedness. (thedailybeast.com)
  • Europe has significantly ramped up its aid — mobilizing around €200 billion in assistance and launching a €90 billion Ukraine support loan for 2026–2027 — potentially offsetting reduced U.S. contributions. (europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about Ukraine aid repayment?
Trump stated he would ask European nations to pay back the US for military aid and munitions previously sent to Ukraine.
Is the US halting military sales to allied nations?
Trump signaled that sales to allied nations would pause but would begin again soon, as the US is currently stockpiling munitions.
Why is the US reviewing its munitions stockpile?
Reports of depleted US munition stockpiles amid the Iran war have raised concerns about military readiness for future conflicts.
How much aid has the US given to Ukraine and NATO?
Trump claimed that 'hundreds of billions of dollars' had been given to Ukraine and NATO, which Europe would have paid if asked.

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