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Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Burnham and Macron Meet in London to Discuss UK Efforts for Closer Europe Ties

Key Discussions and Outcomes from the London Meeting

Overview of the Meeting

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Britain's "drive to get closer to Europe" in a meeting in London, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

Challenges for UK Industry

Concerns Over the Made in Europe Agenda

During their discussion, Burnham told his French counterpart that the European Union's Made in Europe agenda, which could see the EU prioritising European-made goods in public contracts, "could pose significant challenges for UK industry", the spokesperson added.

Burnham's Push for Closer EU Ties

Calls for a Bolder Approach

Burnham last month said Britain should be bolder in pursuing closer ties with the European Union.

Commitment to Shared Interests

Collaborative Efforts Moving Forward

In Thursday's meeting with Macron, the two "agreed it was vital to work together to find a way forward to protect shared interests," the spokesperson also said.

Cultural Diplomacy and Symbolic Gestures

The Bayeux Tapestry Visit

Significance of the Exhibition

The two leaders' meeting on Thursday followed a visit with Britain's King Charles on Wednesday to the exhibition housing the historic Bayeux Tapestry, which has been loaned to the British Museum from its home in northern France under a deal struck with the French government.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham emphasized that the EU’s potential preference for European goods in public contracts under the 'Made in Europe' initiative could pose significant obstacles for UK businesses, notably in sectors like steel. (gov.uk)
  • Both leaders reaffirmed the need to work together to safeguard common interests, reinforcing the importance of Franco‑British cooperation amid wider geopolitical and economic challenges. (gov.uk)
  • This meeting follows Burnham’s push for bolder engagement with the EU — including building on security and defense ties — and comes shortly after the joint visit to view the Bayeux Tapestry with King Charles III, symbolizing renewed cultural and diplomatic bonds. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Burnham and Macron discuss in their London meeting?
They discussed Britain's drive to get closer to Europe and the challenges posed by the EU's Made in Europe agenda.
How could the EU's Made in Europe agenda affect UK industry?
The agenda could see the EU prioritize European-made goods in public contracts, posing challenges for UK industry.
What did Burnham say about UK's ties with the European Union?
Burnham stated that Britain should be bolder in pursuing closer ties with the European Union.
What cultural event did Burnham and Macron attend with King Charles?
They visited an exhibition displaying the historic Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum.

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