Burnham and Macron Meet in London to Discuss UK Efforts for Closer Europe Ties

Key Discussions and Outcomes from the London Meeting

Overview of the Meeting

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Britain's "drive to get closer to Europe" in a meeting in London, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

Challenges for UK Industry

Concerns Over the Made in Europe Agenda

During their discussion, Burnham told his French counterpart that the European Union's Made in Europe agenda, which could see the EU prioritising European-made goods in public contracts, "could pose significant challenges for UK industry", the spokesperson added.

Burnham's Push for Closer EU Ties

Calls for a Bolder Approach

Burnham last month said Britain should be bolder in pursuing closer ties with the European Union.

Commitment to Shared Interests

Collaborative Efforts Moving Forward

In Thursday's meeting with Macron, the two "agreed it was vital to work together to find a way forward to protect shared interests," the spokesperson also said.

Cultural Diplomacy and Symbolic Gestures

The Bayeux Tapestry Visit

Significance of the Exhibition

The two leaders' meeting on Thursday followed a visit with Britain's King Charles on Wednesday to the exhibition housing the historic Bayeux Tapestry, which has been loaned to the British Museum from its home in northern France under a deal struck with the French government.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)