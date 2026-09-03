GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England's Pill says higher rates would help head off inflation pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England's Pill says higher rates would help head off inflation pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bank of England’s Huw Pill: Early Rate Hike Could Tame Inflation Surge

Bank of England’s Approach to Inflation and Interest Rates

Chief Economist Huw Pill’s Perspective

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said that raising interest rates now would help reduce the chance that the central bank has to be more aggressive in future to tame inflation which has picked up as a result of the Iran war.

Comments on Rate Hike Strategy

"Raising Bank Rate ... need not be the start of a prolonged and aggressive series of increases," Pill said in comments that he was due to deliver to the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce later on Thursday.

Potential Impact on Inflation Dynamics

"Implemented and communicated effectively, a prompt increase in Bank Rate may serve to head-off some of the potential insidious 'catch up' nominal dynamics that threaten to make temporary departures of inflation from target more persistent," he added.

Monetary Policy Committee’s Recent Decisions

Pill and two other Monetary Policy Committee members voted to raise interest rates in July. But they were outvoted by colleagues who preferred no change as they awaited clearer signs of what the Iran war means for long-term inflation pressures.

Market Expectations

Investors in interest rate futures on Thursday priced the chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the MPC's next meeting this month at little more than 15% although that probability rose to more than 70% for the subsequent meeting in November.

(Writing by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Pill argues a prompt rate increase, if well‑communicated, could curb ‘catch‑up’ inflation dynamics, avoiding prolonged tightening later.
  • In July, Pill and two MPC colleagues voted for a hike, but were outvoted as officials awaited clearer signals from Iran war impacts.
  • Markets currently assign ~15 % chance of a September hike, rising to over 70 % by November, reflecting easing expectations sensitivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Huw Pill support raising Bank of England interest rates now?
Huw Pill believes raising rates now can reduce the need for more aggressive measures later to control rising inflation, especially due to the Iran war.
How does the Iran war affect inflation in the UK?
The Iran war has contributed to higher inflation pressures, prompting calls by some Bank of England members for an interest rate hike.
What was the outcome of the Bank of England's last rate vote?
Huw Pill and two MPC members voted to raise rates in July, but the majority decided to keep rates unchanged while monitoring inflation impacts.
What are current market expectations for Bank of England rate hikes?
Investors see a low chance of a rate hike at the next meeting, with likelihood increasing for a hike in November according to interest rate futures.
What is the intended effect of a prompt rate increase, according to Pill?
Pill says a prompt rate rise could help prevent temporary inflation increases from becoming more persistent if communicated effectively.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US pressure on Iran starting to tell, as sanctions and blockade bite

US pressure on Iran starting to tell, as sanctions and blockade bite

Image for Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'

Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'

Image for Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump

Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump

Image for Swedish election is a close race with 10 days to go, poll shows

Swedish election is a close race with 10 days to go, poll shows

Image for Oil prices rise on escalation in Middle East

Oil prices rise on escalation in Middle East

Image for Volkswagen Group Africa chief Biene to join Skoda, Porsche exec to succeed her

Volkswagen Group Africa chief Biene to join Skoda, Porsche exec to succeed her

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yen jumps on BOJ hike bets, dollar slips on Waller comments
Yen jumps on BOJ hike bets, dollar slips on Waller comments
Image for Commerzbank to buy back own shares for €1.2 billion
Commerzbank to buy back own shares for €1.2 billion
Image for Airbus slows A330 deliveries after stray object found in plane
Airbus slows A330 deliveries after stray object found in plane
Image for France starts tests on Tesla's self-driving tech
France starts tests on Tesla's self-driving tech
Image for UK electric car sales jump 30% in August to lead market, data shows
UK electric car sales jump 30% in August to lead market, data shows
Image for Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says
Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says
Image for The Financing Optionality Premium: Why Companies Are Paying More Attention to Funding They Do Not Yet Need
The Financing Optionality Premium: Why Companies Are Paying More Attention to Funding They Do Not Yet Need
Image for Factbox-How airlines have hedged against fuel price increases
Factbox-How airlines have hedged against fuel price increases
Image for Germany probes suspected arson at defence firm as European sabotage concerns mount
Germany probes suspected arson at defence firm as European sabotage concerns mount
Image for Italy's Vannacci gains establishment platform at elite business forum
Italy's Vannacci gains establishment platform at elite business forum
Image for Digital Payments, Explained: How BillGO Is Trying to Move Small Businesses Beyond Paper Checks
Digital Payments, Explained: How BillGO Is Trying to Move Small Businesses Beyond Paper Checks
Image for Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions
Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions
View All Finance Posts