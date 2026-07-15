BHP Misses Copper Production Estimates, Signals Lower Output in Chile

BHP Group's Latest Production and Financial Updates

Fourth-Quarter Copper Production Results

July 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter copper production on Thursday, hurt by lower production at Escondida and Pampa Norte, and also flagged an expected decline in Chilean copper production for next year.

The world's largest listed miner produced 491.9 thousand metric tons of copper in the quarter ended June 30, slightly below the Visible Alpha estimate of 492.7 Kt.

This compares to 516.2 Kt reported in the same period last year.

Operational Challenges in South Australia

Production at Copper South Australia was hurt by an unexpected failure of the underground conveyor belt at Carrapateena, with the recovery process expected to result in up to eight weeks of mine production impact.

Outlook for Copper Production

Forecast for Fiscal Year 2027

For fiscal year 2027, copper production is expected to be between 1,650 Kt and 1,800 Kt, below the fiscal 2026 output of 1,952.8 Kt due to a forecast grade decline at Escondida.

Iron Ore Production and Pricing

Quarterly Iron Ore Output

Quarterly iron ore output from BHP's Western Australia operations on a 100% basis came in at 74.8 million metric tons, below the Visible Alpha consensus of 75.1 Mt, and 77.5 Mt produced in the same period a year ago.

Iron Ore Price Trends

Average realised prices for iron rose 3% to $84.56 per wet metric ton in fiscal 2026.

New Project Approvals

The miner also announced the approval of $900 million for the Ministers North iron ore project in Pilbara, with first output expected in fiscal 2029.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)