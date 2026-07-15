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BHP misses quarterly copper output estimates, flags lower Chilean production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BHP misses quarterly copper output estimates, flags lower Chilean production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Mining Commodities BHP Copper

BHP Misses Copper Production Estimates, Signals Lower Output in Chile

BHP Group's Latest Production and Financial Updates

Fourth-Quarter Copper Production Results

July 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter copper production on Thursday, hurt by lower production at Escondida and Pampa Norte, and also flagged an expected decline in Chilean copper production for next year.

The world's largest listed miner produced 491.9 thousand metric tons of copper in the quarter ended June 30, slightly below the Visible Alpha estimate of 492.7 Kt.

This compares to 516.2 Kt reported in the same period last year.

Operational Challenges in South Australia

Production at Copper South Australia was hurt by an unexpected failure of the underground conveyor belt at Carrapateena, with the recovery process expected to result in up to eight weeks of mine production impact.

Outlook for Copper Production

Forecast for Fiscal Year 2027

For fiscal year 2027, copper production is expected to be between 1,650 Kt and 1,800 Kt, below the fiscal 2026 output of 1,952.8 Kt due to a forecast grade decline at Escondida.

Iron Ore Production and Pricing

Quarterly Iron Ore Output

Quarterly iron ore output from BHP's Western Australia operations on a 100% basis came in at 74.8 million metric tons, below the Visible Alpha consensus of 75.1 Mt, and 77.5 Mt produced in the same period a year ago.

Iron Ore Price Trends

Average realised prices for iron rose 3% to $84.56 per wet metric ton in fiscal 2026.

New Project Approvals

The miner also announced the approval of $900 million for the Ministers North iron ore project in Pilbara, with first output expected in fiscal 2029.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Q4 copper production missed expectations at 491.9 Kt vs. 492.7 Kt forecast, and dropped from 516.2 Kt a year earlier.
  • FY2027 copper guidance of 1,650–1,800 Kt is materially lower than FY2026 output of 1,952.8 Kt, mainly due to declining ore grades at Escondida.
  • Western Australia iron ore output (74.8 Mt) also fell short of the 75.1 Mt consensus; miner approved US $900 m for Pilbara’s Ministers North project with first output expected FY2029.
  • Global copper market enters a tighter supply environment—with the International Copper Study Group forecasting a 150 Kt refined copper deficit in 2026—adding context to BHP’s production pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much copper did BHP produce in the fourth quarter?
BHP produced 491.9 thousand metric tons of copper in the quarter ended June 30.
Why did BHP's copper production fall short of estimates?
Lower production at Escondida and Pampa Norte, as well as an unexpected conveyor belt failure at Carrapateena, contributed to the shortfall.
How did BHP's iron ore output perform in the same quarter?
Iron ore output from Western Australia was 74.8 million metric tons, below both consensus estimates and last year's figures.
What new investment did BHP announce in this report?
BHP approved $900 million for the Ministers North iron ore project in Pilbara, with first output expected in fiscal 2029.

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