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Dollar near one-month low as cooling inflation curbs Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar near one-month low as cooling inflation curbs Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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US Dollar Weakens to One-Month Low on Cooling Inflation and Fed Rate Outlook

By Jiaxing Li

Market Reactions and Economic Indicators

Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday, as soft inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve can stay patient on interest rate hikes, while escalation in Middle East hostilities added upside risk to the inflation outlook.

The greenback slipped against the Japanese yen for the third trading session, by 0.1% to 162.075 yen. The euro was 0.1% higher at $1.1472, its strongest in a month.

Sterling held near a two-month high at $1.354 on market expectations that Britain's incoming prime minister will pick a fiscally conservative finance minister.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both down about 0.1%, at $0.6995 and $0.5842 respectively.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six peers, was little changed at 100.47, hovering near its lowest since June 18. It has fallen 0.8% over the previous two sessions and is on track for a weekly decline.

Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

Producer and Consumer Price Trends

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June, in their biggest decline in 14 months, adding to evidence that inflation was easing before the latest flare-up in the Middle East.

The data, together with surprisingly soft consumer inflation and a slowdown in job growth in June, effectively rule out a Fed interest rate increase this month.

Market Expectations for Fed Rate Hikes

Chances for a hike in July were slashed to 11%, versus a 45% implied probability at the start of the week. Markets still see even odds of at least a 25 basis-point increase in September, according to Fed funds futures prices via CME Group.

Expert Commentary

"The recent dollar weakness appears to be a correction from previous highs. Markets had aggressively priced in a July rate hike, which now looks somewhat overblown given that inflation is cooling fast," said Bosco Wu, investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

However, the tightening trajectory is intact as one month of cooling data is unlikely to signal sustained inflation slowdown, and the flare-up in the Middle East should limit downside for the greenback, Wu said.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

Middle East Hostilities Impact

The escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran kept oil prices near one-month highs, maintaining pressure on the inflation outlook.

The U.S. struck Iran's coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after re-imposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an "existential war" with America.

Oil Price Movements

Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with Brent crude futures last trading near a one-month high at $85.28 a barrel.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. Producer Price Index dropped 0.3% in June—the largest monthly decline in 14 months—dampening near‑term Fed rate hike expectations. (au.investing.com)
  • Brent crude oil rose to one‑month highs (~$86.4/barrel) amid renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and a blockade, underpinning upside inflation risk. (uk.investing.com)
  • Dollar slid versus major peers: near 162.075 yen, euro at ~$1.1472 (one‑month high), pound near $1.354, reflecting easing Fed issuance alongside geopolitical uncertainty. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a one-month low?
The US dollar is near a one-month low due to soft inflation data and reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
How has cooling US inflation affected Fed rate hike bets?
Cooling inflation has reinforced market expectations that the Fed will remain patient, slashing the probability of a rate hike in July.
What impact do Middle East hostilities have on inflation?
Escalation in Middle East hostilities adds upside risk to inflation by keeping oil prices elevated, potentially maintaining overall price pressures.
How did the US dollar perform against major currencies?
The dollar slipped against the yen and euro, with the euro hitting a one-month high, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly down.
What recent economic data influenced US dollar movement?
US producer prices posted the biggest drop in 14 months, combined with soft consumer inflation and slower job growth, influencing the dollar's decline.

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