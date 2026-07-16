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Oil prices rise for 4th day as US strikes on Iran raise fears of wider conflict - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise for 4th day as US strikes on Iran raise fears of wider conflict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil Middle East

Oil Prices Surge as US Strikes in Iran Spark Fears of Wider Energy Conflict

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Tensions

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Price Movements Amid Renewed Conflict

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday after a new wave of U.S. strikes on Iranian military installations fuelled fears of renewed full-scale conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Strikes and Iranian Response

The United States struck Iran's coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an "existential war" with America.

Impact on Oil Benchmarks

Brent crude futures climbed 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0026 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.02 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained about 0.3% on Wednesday and were hovering near their one-month highs touched on Tuesday.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Insights

"With tensions in the Middle East flaring up again, buying is taking the lead," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment.

"While mediation efforts by neighbouring countries continue and the consensus view is that a full-scale war is unlikely, WTI could still rise to $85–$87 depending on how the conflict develops," he said.

Broader Supply Risks and Strategic Chokepoints

Oil prices have gained this week as attacks deepened supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which handled about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade before the war began.

Hostilities between Iran and the U.S. reignited last week, fraying an already fragile truce reached in June after several months of fighting.

Potential Expansion of the Conflict

Analysts say Iran has signalled it may use its Houthi allies in Yemen to shut the Bab el-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea, opening a new front against Washington and putting two of the world's most vital energy arteries at risk.

Forecasts and Inventory Data

Goldman Sachs said Brent could exceed $110 in the fourth quarter if the Gulf export recovery continues to stall, but could fall into the $60s by year-end if tensions ease and production recovers faster than expected.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to July 10, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.6 million-barrel draw.

(Reporting by Yuka ObayashiEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. military action against Iran and Iran’s retaliatory posture are intensifying geopolitical tension, pushing oil higher.
  • Threats to close both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el‑Mandeb elevate risks to global energy flows, supporting continued strength in crude prices.
  • Goldman Sachs sees Brent potentially topping $110 in a prolonged disruption scenario, though U.S. EIA forecasts supply recovery by year‑end, which could weigh on prices into 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise for the fourth day?
Oil prices increased due to US military strikes on Iran, which raised fears of major supply disruptions and wider Middle East conflict.
How did the US strikes on Iran affect global oil supply?
The strikes threatened disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy export route, pushing oil prices higher.
What are the Brent and WTI crude oil price levels mentioned?
Brent crude futures rose to $85.28 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate rose to $80.02 per barrel.
What could happen if Middle East tensions escalate further?
Analysts warn prices could rise to $85-$87 and possibly even higher if vital energy routes are compromised.

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