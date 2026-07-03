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'Vanishingly rare' copy of U.S. Declaration of Independence unearthed in UK archives

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Rare U.S. Declaration of Independence Copy Discovered in UK Archives

Historic Discovery in British Archives

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - A "vanishingly rare" copy of the Declaration of Independence has been found in London, dug up in archives holding documents from the British capture of an American privateer ship in 1776, just as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The text, famous for its rallying cry for "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness", had been listed in 18th century records as simply "another document" but in May a volunteer at Britain's National Archives took a closer look.

The Discovery and Its Significance

"Unearthing and handling such a significant historical document has been thrilling, particularly in this important anniversary year," said Michael Scurr, the volunteer who found it while working on a cataloguing project. 

First Declaration Found Outside the U.S.

FIRST DECLARATION FOUND OUTSIDE THE U.S.

News of the discovery was published on Friday, the day before the U.S. celebrates its semiquincentennial Declaration of Independence from Britain, when millions of Americans will enjoy cookouts and display the Stars and Stripes outside their homes. 

Historical Context and Journey of the Document

Back in 1776, July 4 was when the declaration was adopted by Congress, and as the revolutionary mood swept through the American colonies, supportive printers rushed to reproduce it and share as widely as they could the new country's founding document. 

The one found in London was printed in Exeter, New Hampshire, in mid-July 1776 and is the 11th surviving copy of the so-called "Exeter Declarations", and the first to be found outside the United States. 

Eleazer Johnson, captain of the Dalton ship, picked up a copy some months later that same year before he set sail across the Atlantic on a mission to try to seize British vessels, possibly hoping the text would inspire his crew to fight for the new country. 

But on December 24, 1776, off the coast of Portugal, the Royal Navy captured the Dalton, and brought it and its contents back to Plymouth, southwest England. 

Unique Aspects of the Discovery

The National Archives said the document is the only known copy of the declaration taken by military action. 

Under the red tape of late 18th century England, all British captains had to present a captured ship's documents to the authorities in order to claim their share of the prize.

Implications for Historians

Given the British seized 3,600 ships during the American Revolutionary War, the National Archives offers a vast and fertile hunting ground for historians. 

"Thanks to the bureaucratic processes of war ... we can present an unusually rich backstory that most surviving declarations do not have," Graham Moore, curator at the National Archives, said.  

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The copy was printed in Exeter, New Hampshire between July 16–19, 1776, shortly after the Declaration’s adoption, and is one of only 11 Exeter printings still known to exist and the only one located outside the U.S. (apnews.com)
  • It was found among documents seized when the American privateer Dalton was captured by the Royal Navy off Portugal on December 24, 1776, and had been catalogued merely as “another paper” until rediscovered in May by volunteer Michael Scurr. (apnews.com)
  • The find is unique because of its clear provenance—from Exeter printing, carried aboard a privateer, seized in wartime, to preservation in British archives—adding exceptional historical context beyond most surviving copies. (nationalarchives.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the rare copy of the Declaration of Independence found?
It was discovered in the UK’s National Archives in London among documents from the British capture of an American ship in 1776.
What makes this Declaration of Independence copy unique?
It is the only known copy taken by military action and the first Exeter Declaration found outside the United States.
Who discovered the document in the archives?
Michael Scurr, a volunteer at Britain’s National Archives, found the rare document while cataloguing.
How old is the discovered Declaration of Independence copy?
The copy was printed in Exeter, New Hampshire, in mid-July 1776, making it nearly 250 years old.
Why were captured ship documents archived in the UK?
British captains had to submit captured ships’ documents to claim prizes, resulting in vast archival records from the era.

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