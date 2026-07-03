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Poland's June vehicle registrations hit 21st-century high, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive Poland Electric Vehicles

Poland’s June Vehicle Registrations Hit 21st-Century High, Data Shows

Record Growth in Poland's Vehicle Market

June 2026 Registration Figures

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Poland's new vehicle market posted its strongest June of the 21st century, with registrations of passenger cars and vans rising year-on-year and extending the market's growth trend, the Samar Institute said on Friday.

Monthly and Year-on-Year Increases

• A total of 66,443 new passenger cars and vans were registered in June, up 19.7% from a year earlier and 19.1% from May, said Samar, which studies the automotive market in Poland.

First Half of 2026 Overview

• Registrations in the first half of 2026 rose 9.9% year-on-year to 349,869 vehicles.

Market Share and Trends

Rise of Chinese Brands

• Chinese brands increased their share of the Polish passenger car market to a record 14.9% in June from 14.6% in May and MG became the first Chinese marque to register more than 2,000 vehicles in a single month in Poland.

Electric Vehicle Adoption

• Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 5.1% of new passenger car registrations in June, up from 4.1% in May.

Market Outlook

Forecasts for 2026

• Samar maintained its forecast for about 635,000 passenger car registrations and 75,000 van registrations in 2026, although it said the current pace of growth could justify a higher outlook later this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new vehicles were registered in Poland in June?
A total of 66,443 new passenger cars and vans were registered in Poland in June.
What share did Chinese brands have in the Polish car market in June?
Chinese brands had a record 14.9% share of the Polish passenger car market in June.
How did battery-electric vehicle registrations change in June?
Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 5.1% of new passenger car registrations in June, up from 4.1% in May.
What are the projected vehicle registration totals for 2026 in Poland?
The Samar Institute forecasted 635,000 passenger car registrations and 75,000 van registrations for 2026.
What was the year-on-year growth in vehicle registrations in the first half of 2026?
Registrations rose 9.9% year-on-year to 349,869 vehicles in the first half of 2026.

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