Poland’s June Vehicle Registrations Hit 21st-Century High, Data Shows

Record Growth in Poland's Vehicle Market

June 2026 Registration Figures

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Poland's new vehicle market posted its strongest June of the 21st century, with registrations of passenger cars and vans rising year-on-year and extending the market's growth trend, the Samar Institute said on Friday.

Monthly and Year-on-Year Increases

• A total of 66,443 new passenger cars and vans were registered in June, up 19.7% from a year earlier and 19.1% from May, said Samar, which studies the automotive market in Poland.

First Half of 2026 Overview

• Registrations in the first half of 2026 rose 9.9% year-on-year to 349,869 vehicles.

Market Share and Trends

Rise of Chinese Brands

• Chinese brands increased their share of the Polish passenger car market to a record 14.9% in June from 14.6% in May and MG became the first Chinese marque to register more than 2,000 vehicles in a single month in Poland.

Electric Vehicle Adoption

• Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 5.1% of new passenger car registrations in June, up from 4.1% in May.

Market Outlook

Forecasts for 2026

• Samar maintained its forecast for about 635,000 passenger car registrations and 75,000 van registrations in 2026, although it said the current pace of growth could justify a higher outlook later this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz. Editing by Mark Potter)