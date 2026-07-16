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US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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US to Lead Investigation Into Ryanair Boeing 737 Engine Failure Over Greece

By David Shepardson

Details and Implications of the Ryanair Boeing 737 Incident

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it will lead the investigation into an incident in which a passenger was partly sucked out of a Ryanair Boeing 737's broken window over Greece last week.

Delegation of Investigation Authority

The NTSB said Greece had delegated the lead role to the agency in the probe.

Incident Overview and Emergency Response

A piece of engine broke off the Boeing 737 NG and smashed the window shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki in Greece on July 10, according to video and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane, headed to Germany, lost pressure and made an emergency landing.

Passenger Injury and Immediate Aftermath

Fellow passengers held on to the person pulled out of the window, Serbian national Ljubisa Karovic. He was injured and hospitalized.

Comparison to Previous Boeing 737 NG Incidents

The event had similarities to problems on two prior Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 NG flights in 2016 and 2018. In the latter, a passenger died after being partially sucked out of a window damaged by a broken fan blade.

FAA's Initial Assessment

But FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters in an interview: "I don't think the early indications are that (the recent Ryanair problem) mimics what the Southwest incident was."

Regulatory and Manufacturer Response

NTSB and FAA Actions Post-Southwest Incidents

After the Southwest incident, the NTSB called on Boeing to redesign the fan cowl structure on 737 NG planes, and the FAA issued an airworthiness directive in 2023 to be completed by 2028.

Ongoing Investigation and Reevaluation

Bedford said the ongoing investigation is prompting a full reevaluation of the FAA response to the 2018 incident. "Did we miss something? Way too early to tell -- but we can't take it off the board yet," Bedford said.

Progress on Aircraft Modifications

Southwest said Thursday it has completed the work on approximately 80% of its affected planes and was ahead of schedule to meet the FAA's July 2028 deadline.

Technical Details of Ryanair Fleet

Ryanair uses CFM56 engines from manufacturer CFM International on all of its Boeing 737 NG models. The NG is the 737 version that preceded the current MAX generation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The NTSB is heading the probe after Greece (via North Macedonia’s AAIIC) delegated the lead role in the July 10 incident involving Ryanair flight FR1879 from Thessaloniki.
  • The event echoes the deadly 2018 Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 fan‑blade‑out incident, which led to NTSB calls for redesign of the 737 NG fan cowl structure and FAA‑mandated retrofits.
  • FAA and airlines—Southwest reportedly completed ~80% of mandated modifications ahead of a July 2028 deadline—are now re‑evaluating the adequacy of past safety responses in light of the new incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the investigation into the Ryanair Boeing 737 incident?
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure incident over Greece.
What caused the emergency landing of the Ryanair flight?
A piece of the engine broke off and smashed a window, causing cabin depressurization and forcing an emergency landing.
Were there any injuries during the Ryanair Boeing 737 incident?
Yes, Serbian national Ljubisa Karovic was injured and hospitalized after being partially pulled out of the broken window.
Has a similar incident happened to Boeing 737 planes before?
Yes, similar incidents occurred on Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 NG flights in 2016 and 2018, including one fatality in 2018.
What actions have the FAA and Boeing taken after previous incidents?
The FAA issued an airworthiness directive in 2023, and Boeing was called upon to redesign the fan cowl structure for 737 NG planes.

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