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Trading Day: Sinking chips  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Global AI Jitters Sink Semiconductor Stocks, Drive Market Volatility

Market Reactions and Key Developments

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, July 16 (Reuters) - A shakeout in U.S. semiconductor stocks tanked the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday as AI jitters spread globally, while solid U.S. economic data helped lift the dollar and Treasury yields.

In my column today, I look at foreigners' insatiable appetite for U.S. stocks, which suggests that faith in America's AI story — the "U.S. exceptionalism" narrative — is, for now at least, alive and well.

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Recommended Reading

1. TSMC to invest another $100 billion in U.S. as Q2 profit blows past forecasts

2. China's Xi to outline AI diplomacy vision at key Shanghai forum

3. Americans are angry about data centers. Politicians are feeling the pressure

4. SpaceX selloff an ominous sign as lockup expiry looms

5. Fed flip-flops make case for less talk: Mike Dolan

Today's Key Market Moves

Stocks and Indices

• STOCKS: South Korea -7%, Japan -2.8%. Europe and UK little changed, Wall Street's big three indices slide between 0.2% and 1.5%.

Sectors and Shares

• SECTORS/SHARES: U.S. chip index -4%, comms services -3%; consumer staples +3%. Sandisk -12.5%, Seagate Technology -10%. Netflix -5% after the bell. Nike +4%.

Foreign Exchange

• FX: Dollar +0.3%, sterling -0.5%, dollar/yen still hugging 40-year highs above 162.00.

Bonds

• BONDS: U.S. yields up 3 bps at the short end, bull-flattening the curve.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil -1%, U.S. natgas hits 2-month low $2.823/mmBtu, gold -2%, silver -4%.

Today's Talking Points

Seoul Searching

Authorities in South Korea are desperately trying to clamp down on the volatility sweeping through the country's stock market, with their latest move on Thursday targeting leveraged, derivative-based ‌ETFs tied to major technology firms like Samsung and SK Hynix. Will it work?

Volatility in the KOSPI index has gone through the roof — 30-day realized vol is higher than any point on record apart from late 1998 around the LTCM crisis and Russian debt default — and foreign investors are selling at the fastest rate in 25 years. Hold on to your hats.

Communication Breakdown

In monetary policy, the signals central bankers send can often be as important as the actions they take. Sometimes more so. So new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's pledge to overhaul the Fed's communications strategy, effectively towards a "less is more" approach, is bound to create some degree of uncertainty and unease for investors.

The Warsh Fed's "reaction function" remains unclear. How will the Fed react to shifting economic indicators, what will precipitate that action, and what will that action be? Nobody knows yet. Meanwhile, it's quiet period for the next two weeks ahead of the July 28-29 policy meeting. But will officials be so quiet after that?

A Delicate Balancing Act

A new Fed paper and U.S. capital flows data this week underscore just how pivotal AI is to the U.S. economy and markets. The Fed paper suggests AI-related imports could widen the current account deficit more than previously thought, while the latest "TIC" data shows foreign investors continue to pour huge amounts into U.S. equities as they chase the AI dream.

This is fine, until it's not. Nervousness around the huge cost of the AI buildout is beginning to ripple through Wall Street, with the "SOX" chip index down 20% in the past month. If this continues, or if foreign investors get twitchy, Houston, we could have a problem.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

Potential Market Movers

  • Developments in the Middle East
  • Global sentiment toward AI, semiconductor stocks
  • German Chancellor Merz and French President Macron speak to reporters
  • U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, inflation expectations (July, prelim)
  • U.S. industrial production (June)
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Disclaimer

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • TSMC announced an additional $100 billion U.S. investment amid surging Q2 profits, reinforcing faith in the AI boom (au.investing.com)
  • South Korea is imposing stricter rules on single‑stock leveraged ETFs to curb extraordinary volatility in chip-related stocks (au.marketscreener.com)
  • Foreign interest in U.S. stocks remains strong, maintaining belief in the U.S. AI growth narrative despite semiconductor sector turbulence (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did semiconductor stocks fall sharply?
US semiconductor stocks tumbled due to global AI jitters and a wave of risk-off sentiment, dragging the Nasdaq down as investors reevaluated high-tech valuations.
How did the broader markets react to the chip sector shakeout?
The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined, major Wall Street indices slipped 0.2%-1.5%, and the US chip index fell 4%. South Korea's and Japan's markets also dropped significantly.
What role did AI play in the latest stock market moves?
Investor nervousness about the large costs and sustainability of AI expansion disrupted semiconductor stocks and led to volatility in both US and global markets.
How are foreign investors influencing US markets?
Foreign investors continue to pour money into US equities, attracted by America's AI momentum, but sustained volatility could prompt them to withdraw.
What actions are authorities taking amid increased volatility?
South Korean regulators are acting to manage leveraged tech ETFs amid soaring volatility, while the Fed is reconsidering its communication approach to monetary policy.

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