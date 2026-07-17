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Dollar set for weekly drop as traders cut wagers on rate hikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar set for weekly drop as traders cut wagers on rate hikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Dollar Faces Weekly Decline as Traders Scale Back Federal Reserve Rate Hike Bets

Market Reactions and Key Developments

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady on Friday but was poised for a weekly decline as a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation report this week led traders to cut bets on imminent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, although escalating attacks in the Middle East soured sentiment.

Geopolitical Tensions and Safe Haven Demand

Iran and the United States exchanged intensifying fire in a week-long escalation that has largely unravelled last month's truce, spurring safe haven bids for the dollar and leading oil prices near one-month highs. [O/R]

Investor attention will be on a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump at 0100 GMT.

Currency Market Performance

Euro and Sterling Trends

In currency markets, the euro was at $1.1445, set for a 0.29% rise in the week. Sterling fetched $1.3476, on course for a 0.56% gain in the week, its third straight week of gains on fading concerns over Britain's fiscal outlook.

Japanese Yen and Dollar Index Movements

The Japanese yen was fetching 162.39 per U.S. dollar, rooted near the 40-year low of 162.84 it touched at the start of the month as traders remained wary of official intervention from Tokyo.

That left the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, at 100.72, set for a weekly drop of 0.24%. The index hit a one-month low earlier this week on easing chances of a near term rate hike but safe-haven flows have helped support the greenback.

Analyst Insights

"The USD remains the highest-yielding safe-haven currency in the G10 complex," OCBC strategists said in a note.

"Near-term FX price action is likely to continue reflecting the 'USD smile' framework, under which the greenback tends to outperform when markets price either stronger U.S. growth and higher rates or a rise in global risk aversion," they wrote.

U.S. Economic Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

Retail Sales and Economic Resilience

Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales rose slightly in June as lower gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but online spending surged, prompting economists to upgrade their second-quarter growth estimates.

The economy's resilience was underscored by other data also showing labour market stability. Economists believe the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged later this month after data showed consumer price inflation had cooled in June.

Policymaker Perspectives and Rate Hike Probabilities

Even so, policymakers are wary of banking too heavily on one month of improvement after months when inflation moved in the wrong direction.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson suggested he would be open to raising interest rates if there is no near-term improvement in inflation.

Chances for a Fed hike in July stood at 11%, versus a 25% implied probability last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Traders are pricing in 26 basis points of hikes by December, down from 44 bps earlier this week.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in SingaporeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Softer‐than‑expected U.S. inflation data curbed near‑term rate hike expectations, dragging the dollar lower and boosting expectations for a Fed hold.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East prompted safe‑haven flows into the dollar, partially offsetting its decline.
  • CME FedWatch data shows markets now price a significantly lower probability of a July rate hike, reinforcing the dollar’s weekly slippage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the dollar poised for a weekly decline?
A softer-than-expected US inflation report led traders to cut bets on imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes, putting downward pressure on the dollar.
How have Middle East tensions impacted the currency markets?
Escalating attacks in the Middle East have spurred safe-haven bids for the dollar and driven oil prices to near one-month highs.
What is the current outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes?
The chances of a Fed rate hike in July have fallen to 11%, with traders pricing in fewer basis points of hikes by December compared to earlier in the week.
How have other major currencies performed this week?
The euro and sterling both saw gains this week, while the Japanese yen remained near a multi-decade low against the dollar.
What economic data are traders watching closely?
Traders are monitoring US retail sales, inflation data, and labor market stability to assess the Federal Reserve's next moves.

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