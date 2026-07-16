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Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Political Economy UK Politics

Andy Burnham Set to Become Labour Leader and UK Prime Minister, Challenging Reform UK

Andy Burnham's Rise and the Challenge to Reform UK

By Elizabeth Piper

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, nicknamed the 'King of the North', will become leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, the final step before becoming its seventh prime minister in a decade on a pledge to thwart the rise of the populist Reform UK.

Labour Leadership Transition

At a 'special conference' on Friday, Burnham, who earned the regal moniker for his determination as mayor of Greater Manchester to defend the region's interests, will be elected after gaining overwhelming support from Labour lawmakers.

The event is little more than a formality before he replaces Keir Starmer as Britain's leader on Monday, when the party will be eager to find out his cabinet team and learn more about his approach to government.

Burnham's Domestic Agenda

BURNHAM'S BIG 'REBALANCING OF POWER'

Burnham, 56, has given one speech since returning to parliament last month by winning a parliamentary seat in Makerfield, the start of a four-week process to install him as prime minister and remove Starmer, whose unpopularity across Britain turned his lawmakers against him.

Rebalancing Power and Reducing Inequality

In it, he sketched out some of his domestic agenda, saying he wanted to oversee the "biggest rebalancing of power" from London to Britain's regions - something he believes will reduce inequality and reduce the anger felt by 'left-behind communities' who have increasingly flocked to Reform.

Labour's Strategy Against Reform UK

That message of having a plan to thwart the rise of Reform won over Labour lawmakers, who feared they would lose their parliamentary seats to veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's populist party, which has topped the opinion polls for months, at the next national election, due by 2029.

Some of that sheen has been tarnished in recent weeks by Farage's acceptance of funds from wealthy donors, perhaps giving Burnham an opening to revive Labour's fortunes.

Challenges Ahead for Burnham

Yet he does not have much time.

With a general election no more than three years away, Burnham will need to start implementing some of his pledges, many of which are based on long-term thinking, as fast as possible.

Expert Opinion on Economic Vision

Nigel Wilcock, executive director at the Institute of Economic Development, an independent body representing economic development professionals, said Burnham had spent years making the case for a different approach to economic growth:

"The challenge is turning that vision into a reality."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The leadership vote will be a formality, with Burnham securing overwhelming backing from Labour MPs ahead of becoming prime minister—Starmer is stepping down after two turbulent years in office (apnews.com).
  • Burnham’s agenda centers on radical devolution via “No 10 North” in Manchester, aiming for the biggest rebalancing of power from London to regions across the UK (andyburnham.org.uk).
  • Reform UK and Nigel Farage’s polling and reputation are weakening amid financial scrutiny, offering Burnham an opening as general election approaches (opinium.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Andy Burnham?
Andy Burnham is the current mayor of Greater Manchester and will become the leader of the Labour Party, positioning him to become the UK prime minister.
Why is Andy Burnham called the 'King of the North'?
He earned the nickname for his efforts as mayor to defend the interests of Northern England and push for regional empowerment.
What is Andy Burnham's main agenda as Labour leader?
Burnham plans to implement the 'biggest rebalancing of power' from London to the UK regions to reduce inequality and support left-behind communities.
Why is there a change in Labour Party leadership?
Keir Starmer is being replaced due to unpopularity and concerns about losing seats to Reform UK, leading Labour lawmakers to support Burnham.
What challenges does Andy Burnham face as incoming prime minister?
Burnham must quickly deliver on his pledges to address regional inequalities and counter the growing popularity of the Reform UK party ahead of the next election.

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