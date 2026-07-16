New Zealand, Switzerland to Start Trade and Economic Agreement Talks September 2025

Overview of the Upcoming Trade and Economic Agreement Talks

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Switzerland have agreed to begin talks in September to explore an agreement covering trade, economic security, investments and e-commerce, New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Friday.

The announcement followed a meeting between McClay and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda in Auckland.

Significance of the Partnership

Importance of Switzerland as a Trade Partner

• "Switzerland is an important partner for New Zealand and one of the world's most innovative and advanced economies," McClay said in a statement.

Global Economic Context

• "At a time of growing global economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever that like-minded countries work together to strengthen trade and investment."

Current Trade Relations

Trade Volume and Economic Data

• Two-way trade between New Zealand and Switzerland totalled NZ$1.88 billion ($1.10 billion) in the year ended December 2025.

Future Economic Cooperation

• McClay said the dialogue would lead to closer economic ties through bilateral trade and international forums including the World Trade Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 1.7132 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)