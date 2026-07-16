New Zealand, Switzerland to Start Trade and Economic Agreement Talks September 2025
Overview of the Upcoming Trade and Economic Agreement Talks
SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Switzerland have agreed to begin talks in September to explore an agreement covering trade, economic security, investments and e-commerce, New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Friday.
The announcement followed a meeting between McClay and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda in Auckland.
Significance of the Partnership
Importance of Switzerland as a Trade Partner
• "Switzerland is an important partner for New Zealand and one of the world's most innovative and advanced economies," McClay said in a statement.
Global Economic Context
• "At a time of growing global economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever that like-minded countries work together to strengthen trade and investment."
Current Trade Relations
Trade Volume and Economic Data
• Two-way trade between New Zealand and Switzerland totalled NZ$1.88 billion ($1.10 billion) in the year ended December 2025.
Future Economic Cooperation
• McClay said the dialogue would lead to closer economic ties through bilateral trade and international forums including the World Trade Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 1.7132 New Zealand dollars)
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)