GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
New Zealand, Switzerland to begin talks in September on trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

New Zealand, Switzerland to begin talks in September on trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance trade Economy International Relations

New Zealand, Switzerland to Start Trade and Economic Agreement Talks September 2025

Overview of the Upcoming Trade and Economic Agreement Talks

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Switzerland have agreed to begin talks in September to explore an agreement covering trade, economic security, investments and e-commerce, New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay said on Friday.

The announcement followed a meeting between McClay and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda in Auckland.

Significance of the Partnership

Importance of Switzerland as a Trade Partner

• "Switzerland is an important partner for New Zealand and one of the world's most innovative and advanced economies," McClay said in a statement.

Global Economic Context

• "At a time of growing global economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever that like-minded countries work together to strengthen trade and investment."

Current Trade Relations

Trade Volume and Economic Data

• Two-way trade between New Zealand and Switzerland totalled NZ$1.88 billion ($1.10 billion) in the year ended December 2025.

Future Economic Cooperation

• McClay said the dialogue would lead to closer economic ties through bilateral trade and international forums including the World Trade Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 1.7132 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • First bilateral trade and investment dialogue between New Zealand and Switzerland scheduled for September 2026
  • Two‑way trade between the nations totaled NZ$1.88 billion in year ended December 2025, with key exports including services, meat and hides, and imports including pharmaceuticals, watches and IP services (beehive.govt.nz)
  • This dialogue aligns with New Zealand’s broader strategy of enhancing economic resilience through deeper ties with like‑minded, innovative economies and multilateral cooperation via WTO, OECD and the FIT Partnership (beehive.govt.nz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will New Zealand and Switzerland begin trade deal talks?
New Zealand and Switzerland will start trade deal talks in September.
What areas will the agreement cover?
The agreement will cover trade, economic security, investments, and e-commerce.
Who announced the upcoming trade talks?
New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay announced the talks following a meeting with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda.
What is the current trade volume between New Zealand and Switzerland?
Two-way trade between New Zealand and Switzerland totaled NZ$1.88 billion ($1.10 billion) in the year ended December 2025.
Why are these talks significant?
The talks aim to strengthen economic ties and cooperation amidst global economic uncertainty.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Quiet U.S. pullback in Eastern Europe sparks wider allied worries

Quiet U.S. pullback in Eastern Europe sparks wider allied worries

Image for Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister

Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister

Image for US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece

US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece

Image for Exclusive-PayPal board sees Stripe-Advent offer as inadequate, sources say

Exclusive-PayPal board sees Stripe-Advent offer as inadequate, sources say

Image for Trading Day: Sinking chips  

Trading Day: Sinking chips  

Image for German state to facilitate defence company Rafael's operations on Volkswagen site, sources say

German state to facilitate defence company Rafael's operations on Volkswagen site, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports
Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports
Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports
Image for EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment
EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment
Image for England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year
England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year
Image for Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says
Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says
Image for Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low
Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs
Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs
Image for Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
Image for Kalshi to allow bets on clinical trials, FDA decisions
Kalshi to allow bets on clinical trials, FDA decisions
Image for Airlines asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly due to risk of storms
Airlines asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly due to risk of storms
Image for Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months
Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months
Image for US will focus counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups, Rubio says 
US will focus counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups, Rubio says 
View All Finance Posts