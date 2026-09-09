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Trading Day: $100 oil bites - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: $100 oil bites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Oil Jumps Above $100 Amid Middle East Conflict, Impacting Global Markets

By Jamie McGeever

Global Market Reactions to Middle East Tensions and Oil Surge

ORLANDO, Florida, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Stocks around the world fell on Wednesday as entrenched conflict in the Middle East pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, while bond yields rose to fresh multi-year highs as investors reacted negatively to the U.S. Treasury's plan to triple bond buybacks.

Currency Market Dynamics

In my column today, I look at what might replace the Japanese yen as the funding currency of choice in global FX carry trades. Swissie? Loonie? Euro? There's no obvious candidate.

Today's Key Reads

Middle East Escalation

• Iran said on Wednesday it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. sank five Iranian oil tankers, in the biggest declared wave of tit-for-tat attacks on shipping by both sides since the start of the six-month-old war.

AI Agents and Cybersecurity

• EXCLUSIVE - AI agents unleashed by OpenAI used more than 10 previously undisclosed websites for unsanctioned communications earlier this year, according to six sets of independent investigators and data reviewed by Reuters, showing that the agents’ rogue activity was wider ranging than previously disclosed.

Trade Tensions

• The United States has banned a broad swath of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products from import, sharply escalating an already acrimonious trade spat.

Global Economic Resilience

• Even two wars and sky-high energy prices haven't cooled the world economy. Global growth is running hot into the second half of the year, forcing asset managers to find firebreaks while staying invested. Higher interest rates may be the only policy brake left, observes ROI's Mike Dolan.

Oil Flow Uncertainty

• How much oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz? Traders, energy executives and government officials are all trying to figure it out — but are reaching wildly different conclusions. It is, however, increasingly clear that this mystery has introduced a residual risk premium into crude prices that could remain deeply entrenched for months. Analysis from ROI's Ron Bousso.

Today's Key Market Moves

Stocks

• STOCKS: South Korea outperforms in Asia, +1.3%. Europe -1.4% to 1-month low. Big three U.S. indices all lower: S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.6%, Dow -0.8%.

Sectors and Shares

• SECTORS/SHARES: Every sector on the S&P 500 falls, except energy (+1). Industrials -1.5%, utilities -1.2%. Meta +6.6%, Apple -0.3% on launch of new foldable phone. Comcast -6.6%.

Foreign Exchange

• FX: Dollar/yen hovers around 7-month low.

Bonds

• BONDS: U.S., UK, European yields spike to multi-year highs. The highest U.S. 10-year yield in three years draws strong demand at 10-year auction — bid/cover highest in over a decade, according to Wrightson ICAP.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil marches higher, Brent tops $100/bbl. U.S. diesel at record $5.94/gallon.

Today's Talking Points

Our House

U.S. Treasury's Influence

"I am the house now," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday. "And you can bet against me if you want." Bessent's eye-opening remarks were in reference to his knowledge of, and influence over, the Japanese yen. Remember, the U.S. jointly intervened with Japan to support the yen a few weeks ago. Bessent's swagger here appears to be well-founded — for now at least — with the yen rallying strongly across the board. Of course, time will tell.

But it's a different story in the U.S. bond market, where Bessent is even more active, trying to get longer-end yields down. Treasury on Wednesday said it will buy back up to $6 billion of long-dated bonds on Thursday, three times its last buyback. But yields leaped to new, historic highs on the announcement. The U.S. bond market is big, there are big bets being made. Again, time will tell. But the house may not always win here.

High Energy

Oil Price Surge and Economic Impact

Brent crude oil is back above $100/bbl, WTI isn't far behind and is at a 3-month high. Oil is now up 50% on the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline prices are comfortably above $4/gallon, and diesel is at a record $5.94/gallon. War in the Middle East is spreading, and there's little to suggest peace, resolution or ceasefire are anywhere close on the horizon.

Puzzling questions from all this are: why isn't the economy rolling over, and will it ever? Of course, the economy is much less energy-intensive now than it was in years gone by, and as we are seeing elsewhere, many traditional macro models, rules of thumb, and correlations have broken down since the COVID-19 pandemic. High energy costs are one of the factors lifting bond yields, and stocks may now be feeling the heat. Are the scales beginning to tip?

The Fold Rush

Apple's Market Performance

Apple shares have performed reasonably well this year, outperforming all of its "Magnificent 7" peers except Nvidia. Investors have cheered Apple's conservative approach to borrowing — it has eschewed the debt issuance binge many of its peers have undertaken to fund the AI buildout. Apple's market cap briefly topped $5 trillion in July, becoming only the second company to achieve that milestone after ​Nvidia.

But doubts persist around new products and pricing. If the initial share price move on Wednesday following the launch of the company's foldable phone called "Duo" is any indication, these doubts aren't lifting any time soon. The cheapest Duo will be $1,999, and that's not cheap. Shares initially fell more than 2% on the unveiling, but recouped most of these losses to end down only 0.3%. That still lagged other Mag 7 and Big Tech stocks, however.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

  • Germany CPI inflation (August, final)
  • European Central Bank interest rate decision
  • U.S. PPI inflation (August)
  • U.S. weekly jobless claims
  • U.S. Treasury sells $22 billion of 30-year bonds at auction

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here. Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Tru

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude topped $100—the first time since late July—as conflict intensifies around the Strait of Hormuz, raising supply concerns.
  • U.S. Treasury, led by Scott Bessent, announced buybacks up to $6 billion—triple usual size—hoping to calm rising long‑term yields, though early reaction was negative.
  • Global equity markets fell broadly: Europe hit one‑month lows; U.S. majors dropped half‑to‑nearly 0.8 percent; energy stocks rose, but other sectors declined sharply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise above $100 per barrel?
Oil prices surged past $100 due to intensified conflict in the Middle East, including attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.
How did global stock markets react to the oil price increase?
Global stocks fell, with major U.S. indices and European markets dropping as higher oil prices fueled economic uncertainty.
What impact did the U.S. Treasury bond buybacks have?
The announcement to triple U.S. Treasury bond buybacks pushed bond yields to multi-year highs as investors responded negatively.
How is the Middle East conflict affecting energy prices?
Widespread attacks and uncertainty in the region are driving oil, gasoline, and diesel prices to record highs.
What other sectors were affected in the market downturn?
Every sector in the S&P 500 fell except energy, with technology, industrials, and utilities posting declines.

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