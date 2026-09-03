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Commerzbank to buy back own shares for €1.2 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Commerzbank to buy back own shares for €1.2 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Commerzbank Begins €1.2 Billion Share Buyback as UniCredit Eyes Takeover

Commerzbank Launches Share Buyback Amid UniCredit Takeover Interest

Details of the Share Buyback Programme

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, the German lender facing a takeover approach by UniCredit, said on Thursday it would launch a new share buyback programme of up to €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion) to boost the return for shareholders.

Commerzbank, valued at about €44 billion in total on the stock market, said the share buyback would begin Friday and run until  February 10, 2027, at the latest.

CEO Statement on Capital Return Policy

“With this next share buyback, we continue to consistently execute our attractive capital return policy,” said CEO Bettina Orlopp.

Previous Buyback Programmes

The acquired shares will be cancelled, as was the case in two previous share buyback programmes, the lender added.

UniCredit's Takeover Approach

Increasing Stake and Influence

Resistance by the bank and by the German government to a takeover has weakened since the Italian lender in July reached a stake of nearly 50%, which is sufficient to sway shareholder resolutions, including naming board members.

German Government's Response

Planned Meetings and Negotiations

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil plans to meet UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, sources told Reuters last month, in the clearest sign yet that Berlin will engage directly with the Italian bank over the takeover attempt.

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • New €1.2 billion buyback begins September 4, 2026 and runs until February 10, 2027, shares to be cancelled
  • Commerzbank has executed over €3.2 billion in buybacks since 2023, reinforcing its capital return policy (investor-relations.commerzbank.com)
  • The buyback comes amid UniCredit’s nearly 50% stake and takeover attempt, which Commerzbank and the German government continue to resist (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Commerzbank’s new share buyback programme worth?
Commerzbank’s new share buyback programme is worth up to €1.2 billion.
When will the Commerzbank share buyback take place?
The share buyback will begin on Friday and run until February 10, 2027, at the latest.
Why is Commerzbank buying back its shares?
Commerzbank is buying back its shares to boost shareholder returns and continue its capital return policy.
What is the status of UniCredit’s takeover approach?
Resistance to a takeover by UniCredit has weakened as it now holds nearly 50% stake in Commerzbank.
What will happen to the shares acquired in the buyback?
The shares acquired in the buyback will be cancelled, reducing the number of shares in circulation.

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