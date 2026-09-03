Commerzbank Begins €1.2 Billion Share Buyback as UniCredit Eyes Takeover

Commerzbank Launches Share Buyback Amid UniCredit Takeover Interest

Details of the Share Buyback Programme

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, the German lender facing a takeover approach by UniCredit, said on Thursday it would launch a new share buyback programme of up to €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion) to boost the return for shareholders.

Commerzbank, valued at about €44 billion in total on the stock market, said the share buyback would begin Friday and run until February 10, 2027, at the latest.

CEO Statement on Capital Return Policy

“With this next share buyback, we continue to consistently execute our attractive capital return policy,” said CEO Bettina Orlopp.

Previous Buyback Programmes

The acquired shares will be cancelled, as was the case in two previous share buyback programmes, the lender added.

UniCredit's Takeover Approach

Increasing Stake and Influence

Resistance by the bank and by the German government to a takeover has weakened since the Italian lender in July reached a stake of nearly 50%, which is sufficient to sway shareholder resolutions, including naming board members.

German Government's Response

Planned Meetings and Negotiations

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil plans to meet UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, sources told Reuters last month, in the clearest sign yet that Berlin will engage directly with the Italian bank over the takeover attempt.

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini)