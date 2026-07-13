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US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Moody's: US NATO Shift Seen Negative for European Sovereign Credit Ratings

Moody's Assessment of US Disengagement from European Security

Impact on European Sovereign Credit Ratings

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Progressive U.S. disengagement from European security affairs is negative for Europe's sovereign credit ratings, Moody's said on Monday, due the increased defence costs the region's governments will now face.

NATO Summit and Shift in Defence Responsibility

A summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)) in Turkey last week saw its 32 member countries agree to shift the balance of responsibility for Europe's defence to the alliance's European members, and away from the United States.

Moody's Report and Future Credit Effects

"The (U.S.) disengagement is credit negative for European sovereigns," a report by two of Moody's top rating analysts said. It said the "credit effect" would depend on how the shift was managed in the coming years.   

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • Moody’s sees the US retreat from European defence as a credit negative for EU sovereigns, due to rising fiscal pressure from expanded defence spending. (moodys.com)
  • At the Ankara NATO summit, European allies pledged to increase defence spending toward the 5% of GDP target by 2035, and have already boosted 2025 core military outlays by about $90 billion, though the strain is uneven across countries. (investing.com)
  • Moody’s emphasizes that the credit impact will hinge on how European governments finance and manage the shift—through budget reallocation, fiscal space, or continued structural rigidity amid high debt levels. (moodys.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US' NATO shift considered negative for Europe's sovereign ratings?
Moody's cites increased defence costs for European governments due to greater responsibility for regional security.
What change occurred during the recent NATO summit?
NATO members agreed to shift more defence responsibility from the US to Europe's European members.
Who reported the negative outlook on European sovereign ratings?
Two top Moody's rating analysts issued the report on the credit outlook.
How might the impact of the US' NATO shift be managed?
Moody's indicates the credit effect depends on how European countries manage the shift in the coming years.
What is Moody's main concern regarding US disengagement from NATO?
Moody's is concerned about the financial strain and increased defence burden on European governments, affecting their credit ratings.

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