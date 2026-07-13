GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets trade International Relations

Britain and Switzerland Agree to Major Trade Deal for Services and Growth

By Dave Graham and Alistair Smout

Landmark Trade Agreement Details and Impact

BERN/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain and Switzerland agreed a trade deal on Monday that they said would boost their services industries and let workers in finance and other sectors travel visa-free in each other's territories for up to 90 days a year.

Britain said the deal could boost exports by £5.2 billion ($7 billion) a year with its enhancements on services and digital trade.

Significance for UK Businesses and Consumers

"This is the most significant services trade deal the UK has ever negotiated," British Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said. "It will bring huge benefits to British business and consumers."

Projected Economic Impact

Total bilateral trade would increase by around 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($9.76 billion) per year in the long run, equivalent to a 25% uplift, the British embassy in Switzerland said.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Five-Year Transfers and No Roaming Fees

The deal built on the previous Free Trade Agreement between the two countries which was carried over when Britain left the European Union and already covered most trade in goods.

As well as reciprocal 90-day visa-free travel for services professionals each year, the deal also allows UK businesses to transfer staff to offices in Switzerland for up to five years without needing to pass Swiss economic tests.

Under the agreement, both sides aim to scrap mobile roaming fees and, in a separate arrangement, UK nationals will soon be able to use e-gates when entering Switzerland.

Broader Context of Post-Brexit Trade

Britain has sealed post-Brexit free trade agreements with India, Gulf countries and South Korea since the start of last year. It has also claimed some successes in talks on trade with the United States and the European Union.

Switzerland has been pushing hard to expand its base of free-trade agreements since the shock of suffering the highest U.S. tariffs in Europe last year when U.S. President Donald Trump set a 39% import duty on Swiss products.

Earlier this month, Switzerland and the other members of the European Free Trade Association announced they had concluded negotiations with Vietnam on a free trade agreement.

Legal Certainty and Intellectual Property

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who is also Switzerland's economy minister, said at an event with Kyle in Bern that in a world of "growing protectionism and tariffs coming from all sides" the accord benefited both countries, securing reliable conditions for businesses to operate in.

"And having predictability, ultimately, is essential," he told reporters. "Without legal certainty, investments slow down."

Pharmaceutical Industry Protections

Asked about disagreements reported by Politico over intellectual property in the pharmaceutical industry during talks, Parmelin said the deal safeguarded the high levels of protection already applied by both countries.

This includes 10 years of regulatory protection for products intended for human use, he noted.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) welcomed the commitment to a "strong and proportionate IP regime", adding that "this message of stability helpfully underpins our efforts to drive more investment in both countries."

Next Steps for Implementation

Once legal formalities have been finalised, the aim is to have the agreement signed by the end of 2026, Switzerland said.

Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

($1 = 0.8092 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Dave Graham in Bern; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Visa‑free travel: UK and Swiss professionals in finance and services can travel each other’s territories visa‑free for up to 90 days per year.
  • Services boost: The agreement aims to increase UK exports by £5.2 billion ($7 billion) annually and expand bilateral trade by around CHF 7.9 billion ($9.76 billion) per year.
  • Enhanced mobility and digital provisions: Includes up to five‑year intra‑company staff transfers without economic tests, aims to eliminate mobile roaming fees, introduces e‑gate entry for UK nationals, and strengthens IP protections (10‑year regulatory protection for human‑use products).

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors benefit from the Britain-Switzerland trade deal?
The deal mainly benefits the services industries, including finance and digital trade, and also covers staff transfers and technology sectors.
How does the new trade agreement affect visa requirements?
Finance and services professionals can travel visa-free between Britain and Switzerland for up to 90 days per year.
What is the expected economic impact of the trade deal?
The agreement could boost UK exports by £5.2 billion annually and increase bilateral trade by 7.9 billion Swiss francs in the long run.
Are there any changes to mobile roaming fees or border entry?
The deal aims to scrap mobile roaming fees and allow UK nationals to use e-gates when entering Switzerland.
When will the Britain-Switzerland trade agreement be signed?
The target is to finalize and sign the agreement by the end of 2026, following completion of legal formalities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Image for Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work

Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work

Image for Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?

Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?

Image for US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's

US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's

Image for JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports

JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports

Image for EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather

EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
Image for Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Image for Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Image for How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
Image for Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Image for Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
Image for Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea
Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea
Image for Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration
Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration
Image for Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan
Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan
Image for German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
Image for Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub
Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub
View All Finance Posts