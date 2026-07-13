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EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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EU Widens Russia Sanctions to Include Human Rights and Cybercrime Violators

Expansion of EU Sanctions Against Russia

Sanctions Targeting Technology and Social Media

July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday broadened sanctions against Russia to include individuals and entities responsible for cybercrime and human rights violations, naming popular social media app VKontakte among them.

VKontakte and MaxApp Involvement

• VKontakte and its daughter company Communication Platform LLC were added to the list for their role in developing and managing the MaxApp for Russian smartphones, under the supervision of the FSB security agency.

• The app is pre-installed on all mobile devices sold in Russia.

Use of MaxApp for Repression

• EU countries said MaxApp was used for repression of critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and of people who posted other content banned by authorities.

Sanctions on Surveillance and Cybercrime Entities

Targeted Companies and Surveillance Systems

• Restrictive measures were also imposed on Citadel, VAS Experts and Norsi-Trans - companies that manufacture, develop, and sell hardware and software related to a surveillance system that monitors phone calls, emails, text messages, and social networks.

• The EU said this network targets journalists, opposition figures, minority groups, and ordinary citizens.

Sanctions on Military and Cybercriminals

• The EU also imposed sanctions on officers from Russia's military intelligence service GRU, cybercriminals and companies that it said were active in Russia's efforts to destabilise Europe.

• It also accused the FSB of controlling "a variety of cyber threat groups".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU added VKontakte and its subsidiary, Communication Platform LLC, to its sanctions list over their involvement in developing and pre‑installing the MaxApp for Russian smartphones under FSB control, which is used to suppress dissent. (techradar.com)
  • Additional sanctions hit firms like Citadel, VAS Experts and Norsi‑Trans for producing surveillance systems that monitor communications and target journalists, opposition elements, minorities and ordinary citizens. (apnews.com)
  • The EU also sanctions GRU officers, cybercriminal groups and entities tied to destabilising Europe, accusing the FSB of controlling a range of cyber‑threat groups. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU impose new sanctions on Russia?
The EU broadened sanctions to target individuals and entities responsible for human rights violations and cybercrime.
Which Russian companies were recently sanctioned by the EU?
VKontakte, Communication Platform LLC, Citadel, VAS Experts, and Norsi-Trans were among those sanctioned.
What is MaxApp, and why is it significant in the EU sanctions?
MaxApp is a pre-installed Russian smartphone app used for repressing critics and banning content, reportedly supervised by the FSB.
Who are the main targets of the EU's restrictive measures?
Targets include Russian tech firms, military intelligence officers, and cybercriminals involved in surveillance and destabilising activities.
How does the EU claim Russia's surveillance system operates?
The surveillance system monitors phone calls, emails, texts, and social networks to target journalists, opposition, minorities, and citizens.

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