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Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Maersk Resumes WAF6 Shipping Service Through Red Sea via Suez Canal

Maersk's Gradual Return to the Suez Canal Route

Announcement of Service Resumption

COPENHAGEN, July 13 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday it will resume sailing through the Red Sea for another one of its services, part of the group's gradual return to using the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe.

Details of the WAF6 Service

The company said in a statement it would resume the sailings for its WAF6 service, which is solely operated by Maersk and which connects the Middle East, Mediterranean and West Africa.

Significance of the Change

"This change marks another step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor," Maersk said.

Background: Shipping Disruptions in the Red Sea

Most shipping companies abandoned the Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, forcing vessels to take the much longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Recent Developments in Shipping Routes

Some carriers have recently begun a gradual return to the corridor, including Maersk which announced on Thursday that it would resume its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Maersk has restarted its WAF6 service through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, enhancing connectivity between the Middle East, Mediterranean and West Africa.
  • This follows earlier returns, including its MECL service and a Middle East–U.S. East Coast route, reflecting growing confidence in the Red Sea’s security environment.
  • The return to the trans‑Suez corridor offers faster transit times and cost efficiencies, though Maersk maintains contingency plans depending on regional developments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Maersk service is resuming passage through the Red Sea?
Maersk is resuming its WAF6 service, which connects the Middle East, Mediterranean, and West Africa.
Why had shipping companies previously avoided the Suez Canal?
Most shipping companies avoided the Asia-Europe trade corridor via the Suez Canal due to attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis.
What does the resumption of WAF6 service signify for Maersk?
Resuming the WAF6 service marks another step in Maersk's gradual return to using the trans-Suez corridor.
Which other service did Maersk recently resume through the Suez Canal?
Maersk recently resumed its Middle East-to-U.S. East Coast service through the Suez Canal.

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