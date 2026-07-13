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Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Macron Warns Solo National Defence in Europe Is 'Absurd', Urges Unity

Macron's Call for European Defence Cooperation

By Michel Rose

Context: Rising Military Spending and Fragmentation Risks

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned European countries against go-it-alone national defence policies, as governments ramp up military spending in response to Russia's threat and pressure from the U.S. to increase military spending.

The speech came a month after the collapse of a Franco-German project to develop a next-generation fighter jet following months of deadlock between defence companies, underscoring the industrial rivalries that risk undermining Europe's drive to rearm together.

Macron's Message: Unity Over Nationalism

"Every time we create fragmentation, we may feel good in the moment, but we are creating the delays of tomorrow. Every time we pander to nationalism, in France or elsewhere, we misunderstand our own history. Patriotism, yes; nationalism, never," Macron said in his annual address to France's armed forces on the eve of Bastille Day, France's national day.

"At a time when Europe is rearming, to think that the course of history lies in each of us separately accumulating capabilities is an absurdity," he said. 

Challenges in European Defence Projects

Macron, now in the final year of his second term, said he "deeply regretted" the failure of the FCAS fighter jet project between Airbus, representing Germany, and France's Dassault Aviation, but urged European nations and arms makers to avoid duplicating defence capabilities and to pursue other cross-border industrial projects, such as Franco-German tank maker KNDS..

The speech also comes amid growing anxiety in France over Germany's rapid increase in military spending, which French officials fear could provide new competition in an area of traditional French strength. 

France's Defence Industry: Achievements and Warnings

Macron took satisfaction in having delivered on a pledge made at the start of his first term to double France's defence budget over a decade, but he warned French arms manufacturers that they would need to move faster if they were to meet surging demand at home and abroad.

"When it comes to drones, air defence systems, missiles and ammunition, we are not producing quickly enough and we are not producing at sufficient scale," he said.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron decried fragmentation and nationalism in European defence, urging cross-border cooperation instead of go‑it‑alone strategies.
  • The collapse of the Franco‑German FCAS next‑generation fighter jet programme highlights industrial rivalries undermining European defence integration.
  • Macron highlighted the need for faster production of drones, missiles and ammunition, and suggested focusing on joint ventures like the Franco‑German tank maker KNDS.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Macron say about national defence strategies in Europe?
Macron warned that go-it-alone national defence policies are an 'absurdity' and called for European unity in defence efforts.
Why is there increased military spending in Europe?
European countries are ramping up military spending in response to the threat from Russia and pressure from the U.S. to increase their defense budgets.
What led to the collapse of the Franco-German fighter jet project?
The project collapsed after months of deadlock between defence companies, highlighting industrial rivalries that risk undermining Europe's collective rearmament.
How did Macron respond to Germany's increased military spending?
He expressed concerns about new competition for French defence firms but emphasized the importance of cooperation over rivalry.
What challenge do French arms manufacturers face, according to Macron?
Macron stated that French arms manufacturers are not producing quickly enough or at sufficient scale to meet increasing demand.

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