Russia Places Some Akzo Nobel Assets Under Temporary Administration by Decree
Overview of Russian Decree Affecting Akzo Nobel Assets
Details of the Temporary Administration
MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia has placed some Akzo Nobel assets in Russia into temporary administration, a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin published on Monday said.
Role of Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov
Russian news agency Interfax reported that the assets had been placed in the hands of Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov, a company which was handed four factories belonging to Danish insulation materials manufacturer Rockwool in January.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)