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Finance

Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Russia Places Some Akzo Nobel Assets Under Temporary Administration by Decree

Overview of Russian Decree Affecting Akzo Nobel Assets

Details of the Temporary Administration

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia has placed some Akzo Nobel assets in Russia into temporary administration, a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin published on Monday said.

Role of Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the assets had been placed in the hands of Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov, a company which was handed four factories belonging to Danish insulation materials manufacturer Rockwool in January.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The move leverages a legal framework established by Putin in April 2023, allowing temporary control over assets of investors from so‑called “unfriendly” states—a designation that includes many Western countries (investmentpolicy.unctad.org).
  • AkzoNobel has already largely wound down its significant coatings operations in Russia, retaining only its localized, ring‑fenced decorative paints business with no ongoing financial ties to its parent company (akzonobel.com).
  • This action reflects broader Kremlin efforts to seize or control Western-owned assets in Russia amid escalating geopolitical tensions and sanctions, echoing earlier cases such as Unipro, Fortum, Danone and Carlsberg (interfax.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Akzo Nobel assets were placed into temporary administration in Russia?
Some Akzo Nobel assets in Russia have been placed into temporary administration according to a decree by President Vladimir Putin.
Who is now in control of the Akzo Nobel assets in Russia?
Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov has been given control of the Akzo Nobel assets in Russia.
Which news agency reported on the Akzo Nobel asset administration?
The Russian news agency Interfax reported on the transfer of Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration.
What connection does Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov have to other foreign assets?
Razvitiye Stroitelnykh Aktivov previously took over four factories of Danish manufacturer Rockwool in January.

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