GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU adds some palm oil products to deforestation law, removes leather

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Regulation Commodities

EU to Apply Deforestation Law to Palm Oil, Exempts Leather from 2027

Key Changes and Implications of the EU Deforestation Law

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - EU imports of palm oil derivatives will face the bloc's anti-deforestation rules from December 2027, while leather will be exempted from the law, the European Commission said on Monday.

Overview of the EU Deforestation Law

• The EU's deforestation law will require companies selling goods including soy, coffee, beef, and palm oil into the EU to prove ​their products did not cause deforestation.

Delays and International Opposition

• Brussels had already delayed the launch of ​the policy by two years, after opposition from Brazil, Indonesia and the United States, which say complying would ​be costly and hurt their exports to Europe.

Recent Amendments to the Law

Products Removed from the Law

• In the latest suite of changes, the Commission confirmed it will remove from the law leather, cattle hides and skins, re-treaded tyres, soybeans for sowing, and items including car seats.

Products Added to the Law

• At the same time, the EU will add palm oil derivatives used to manufacture oleochemicals, which are compounds derived from natural fats and oils used in paints, pharmaceuticals, lubricants and food additives.

• Instant coffee and frozen cattle tongues will also be added.

• The latest additions will take effect from December 30, 2027.

Industry and Environmental Reactions

Leather Industry Response

• The changes are a win for the leather industry, which had argued that as a by-product of the meat industry, leather's production does not incentivise the cattle farming that drives deforestation.

Environmental Groups' Concerns

• Environmental groups wanted leather to remain on the list.

Implementation and Compliance

Adjustments to Information-Technology Systems

• The Commission also published adjustments to the information-technology systems that companies use to comply with the law. Last year, the Commission cited concerns about the readiness of these systems as the reason it delayed the law by another year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Palm oil derivatives, including oleochemicals, instant coffee, and frozen cattle tongues, will be added to the deforestation law’s scope, effective December 30, 2027 (agenceurope.eu).
  • Leather, hides, skins, re‑treaded tyres, soybeans for sowing, and items like car seats are being removed from the law’s scope, responding to industry pressure and aiming to simplify rules (marketscreener.com).
  • The changes follow a broader simplification review of EUDR to reduce administrative burdens—including updated guidelines and IT system enhancements for users and micro‑small operators (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the EU deforestation law apply to palm oil derivatives?
The EU deforestation law will cover palm oil derivatives starting December 30, 2027.
What products are newly included or removed from the EU deforestation law?
Palm oil derivatives, instant coffee, and frozen cattle tongues are added, while leather, cattle hides, retreaded tyres, and soybeans for sowing are removed.
Why was leather exempted from the EU deforestation law?
Leather was exempted after industry arguments that its production does not incentivize cattle farming, a main driver of deforestation.
Why was the implementation of the EU deforestation law delayed?
The law's launch was delayed due to system readiness concerns and opposition from exporting countries over compliance costs.
What must companies do to comply with the EU deforestation law?
Companies must prove that their imported goods did not cause deforestation in order to sell them in the EU market.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Image for Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Image for Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work

Explainer-Europe's digital euro: What it is and how it would work

Image for Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?

Explainer-Why has the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum frayed?

Image for US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's

US' NATO shift negative for Europe's sovereign ratings - Moody's

Image for JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports

JPMorgan's Dimon questioned on whether he lobbied UK government on Epstein's advice, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal
Britain and Switzerland look to boost services with new trade deal
Image for EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime
Image for Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Williams secures $5.3 billion investment from Blackstone-led group
Image for Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk
Image for How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
Image for Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'
Image for Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say
Image for Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea
Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea
Image for Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration
Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration
Image for Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan
Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan
Image for German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
View All Finance Posts