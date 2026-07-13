Germany's Merz Pushes for Currency Talks with China, Urges Freer Yuan
Merz Advocates for Dialogue on China's Monetary Policy
BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday called for a dialogue with China on Beijing's monetary policy, saying that the EU could not win, no matter how innovative or good the bloc may be, against a competitor that artificially manipulates its currency.
Calls for Currency Reform
Dialogue with China
"We are now trying to steer the dialogue with China toward a solution ... an attempt to persuade China to allow its own currency to float freely, including in the context of competition in the capital markets," Merz said in a speech at a German university.
Implications for EU-China Competition
(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Linda Pasquini)