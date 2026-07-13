Italian judge rejects INWIT bid to suspend Telecom Italia's exit from tower contract

Legal Dispute Between INWIT and Telecom Italia

Judge's Decision on Suspension Request

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has rejected an urgent request by Italian telecom tower company Inwit to suspend Telecom Italia's withdrawal from a tower lease agreement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Telecom Italia's Response

TIM declined to comment.

Background of the Legal Dispute

Inwit, Italy's largest telecom tower operator, is embroiled in a legal dispute with its two main customers, TIM and Fastweb, both of which have initiated procedures to terminate their respective contracts as part of efforts to renegotiate them on more favourable terms.

INWIT's Position and Next Steps

Inwit disagrees with the decision of the judge, a spokesperson said, adding the company reserved the right to challenge the ruling and would fight to defend its position when the case is later judged on merit.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Alvise Armellini)