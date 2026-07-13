GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hormuz traffic slows to two-month low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Hormuz Tanker Traffic Dips to Two-Month Low as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Strait of Hormuz Tanker Movements and Regional Tensions

Recent Decline in Tanker Traffic

LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - The number of tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz fell in the past day to the lowest level in two months, shipping data showed on Monday, as renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran and attacks on vessels heightened safety concerns.

Shipping industry sources said vessels were increasingly switching off their ​public AIS tracking transponders, making it difficult to determine the full number of ships crossing the waterway.

Based on available data, oil and gas tanker traffic fell to its lowest level since May 25, according to analysis from Kpler.

Potential Impact on Global Oil Supply

"Should the renewed escalation in the strait lead to another prolonged closure of Hormuz, the world will find itself in a much tougher spot," ship broker Gibson said in a report.

"With global inventories rapidly depleted in recent months, this is a recipe for much tighter supply, higher prices and significant downside risk for tanker markets."

Visible Vessel Movements and Security Measures

The Sea Faith oil products tanker was among the few visible vessels sailing towards the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian side of the waterway, with a destination of Sohar, according to LSEG and MarineTraffic ship-tracking data on Monday.

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz "continued at reduced levels", the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in an advisory on Sunday.

"Traffic patterns continued to reflect operator caution following recent attacks."

Ship-to-Ship Transfers Outside Hormuz

At least three pairs of tankers were involved in ship-to-ship transfers outside of Hormuz off Oman's coast in the Gulf of Oman, according to the latest satellite imagery from July 11 reviewed by Reuters.

Ship-to-ship (STS) transfers typically involve the transfer of oil from one vessel to another. Since the conflict began on February 28, STS transfers have enabled faster deliveries of oil onto waiting ships that do not need to sail through Hormuz.

"Some ships are slipping in and out," one shipping official said on Monday.

"This has to be viewed as a managed conflict now similar to the Houthis in the Red Sea," the source said, referring to the Yemeni militia, which paralysed traffic through the Bab al Mandeb waterway for nearly two years before calling a ceasefire in 2026.

US-Iran Military Actions and Strait Status

Escalating Strikes and Official Statements

TRUMP, IRAN DIFFER OVER STRAIT STATUS

U.S. forces completed another wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions, the Central Command said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, although Iran declared earlier that it closed the strait after a vessel travelled on an unapproved route and was struck.

Iran's ​Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that their navy stopped two ships in the Strait of Hormuz last night by shutting down their systems. They did not name the ships involved.

A container ship sustained damage from an unknown projectile which caused a fire in the engine room on Sunday, JMIC said.

Details of Traffic Slowdown

Recent Transit Numbers

TRAFFIC SLOWDOWN

Six vessels transited the strait on Sunday, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, the lowest number in five weeks.

Notable Tanker Movements

Tankers that exited the strait included the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity, laden with 2 million barrels of Iranian oil, and another tanker, Capetan Andreas, carrying about 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products, the data showed, while three empty tankers entered the Gulf to load oil. Most of the tankers switched off their transponders when crossing the strait.

There were no liquefied natural gas tankers that entered the strait over the weekend that were visible on ship-tracking data.

One tanker controlled by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co exited the strait between July 10 and July 12, Kpler data showed. The vessel was heading for Dahej port in India.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, Florence Tan, Emily Chow, Siyi Liu and Trixie Yap; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Tanker crossings fell to their lowest since May 25, based on Kpler data, amid escalating US‑Iran strikes and maritime attacks (klsescreener.com).
  • Operators increasingly turn off AIS transponders, complicating monitoring of traffic through the waterway (internazionale.it).
  • Several tankers turned back before reaching Hormuz and ship‑to‑ship transfers continue offshore to bypass the threatened zone (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed down?
Tanker traffic has decreased due to renewed US-Iran strikes and increased safety risks, causing vessels to reduce transit and switch off tracking systems.
How are ships responding to increased security risks in Hormuz?
Many vessels are switching off their public AIS tracking transponders, making it harder to monitor ship crossings and reflecting operator caution.
What impact could a prolonged Hormuz closure have on global markets?
A prolonged closure could tighten oil supply, increase prices, and pose significant downside risks for tanker markets due to rapidly depleting global inventories.
Are there alternative shipping arrangements being used to avoid Hormuz?
Yes, ship-to-ship (STS) transfers outside Hormuz off Oman's coast allow oil to be transferred without sailing through the waterway.
What were the main incidents reported in the latest period?
Recent days saw US and Iranian strikes, vessels stopped by Iranian forces, and a container ship damaged by an unknown projectile, raising safety concerns.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'

Macron calls go-it-alone defence strategies in Europe an 'absurdity'

Image for Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say

Italian judge rejects INWIT's bid to suspend Telecom Italia exit from tower contract, sources say

Image for Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say

Exclusive-Watches of Switzerland held talks over potential takeover offers, sources say

Image for Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea

Shipping group Maersk resumes another service through Red Sea

Image for Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration

Russia puts some Akzo Nobel assets into temporary administration

Image for Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan

Germany's Merz pushes China currency talks, urges freer yuan

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
How A2A payments are reshaping global E-commerce infrastructure
Image for German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows
Image for Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub
Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub
Image for Beyond Credit Repair: How The 800 Club Is Expanding Through Financial Education
Beyond Credit Repair: How The 800 Club Is Expanding Through Financial Education
Image for Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems
Italy's Eni, Seri launch battery venture to market energy storage systems
Image for Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact
Over 200 experts call for urgent action to tackle AI's economic impact
Image for UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports
UK supermarket Morrisons in talks for $803 million stores deal, Sky News reports
Image for After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs
After 80 years, Czech tractor maker to move production to Asia because of costs
Image for Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say
Shipping in Sea of Azov, major Russian grains trade route, still restricted, sources say
Image for Mercedes-Benz expands Hungarian factory in efficiency drive
Mercedes-Benz expands Hungarian factory in efficiency drive
Image for Strategy bitcoin sales shine light on faltering crypto hoarding companies
Strategy bitcoin sales shine light on faltering crypto hoarding companies
Image for London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases
London's FTSE 100 muted as Iran escalates strikes on US bases
View All Finance Posts