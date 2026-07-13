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German finance industry racks up $8 billion in costs from giant tax fraud scheme, watchdog survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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German Finance Industry Hit With $8 Billion Costs From Major Tax Fraud

Overview of the German Tax Fraud Scandal

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - German financial firms face costs of around €7 billion ($8 billion) for their alleged role in a German tax fraud that has ensnared scores of banks and hundreds of individuals, German financial watchdog BaFin said on Monday.

Scope of the Investigation

• A survey by BaFin found that 73 banks, 21 insurers and 12 other financial firms had either booked or faced potential costs after investigations into the so-called cum-ex and cum-cum transactions.

Mechanics of the Fraudulent Schemes

Dividend Payout Manipulation

• Such schemes involved the stock trading of German companies around dividend payout days, which the authorities say have defrauded the state and taxpayers.

Historical Context and Impact

• The tax fraud flourished during the financial crisis and the authorities estimated it has stripped state coffers of billions; a years-long crackdown has since sought to claw back the money.

Breakdown of Financial Impact

Costs from Cum-Cum Trades

How Cum-Cum Trades Worked

• Some €4.82 billion of the hit were linked to the so-called cum-cum trades, in which foreign investors transferred their shares in German companies to domestic investors shortly before a company's dividend day because, unlike the foreigners, the domestic investors were not required to pay capital gains tax on the dividends. Afterward, the foreign investors got their shares back and paid the domestic investors a fee.

Costs from Cum-Ex Trades

How Cum-Ex Trades Worked

• A total of €2.2 billion in costs were related to the cum-ex trades, known also as dividend stripping, in which banks and investors would swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • BaFin reports €7 billion in direct costs incurred by financial institutions, with €4.82 billion from cum‑cum and €2.2 billion from cum‑ex trades.
  • Historical estimates place total tax revenue losses from cum‑ex and cum‑cum schemes from tens to over €60 billion.
  • Authorities have ramped up enforcement: a dedicated federal unit was launched, and banks like Deutsche Bank have paid settlements into the tax authority.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are German financial firms estimated to lose due to the tax fraud scheme?
German financial firms face around €7 billion ($8 billion) in costs due to their alleged involvement in the tax fraud scheme.
What are cum-ex and cum-cum transactions?
Cum-ex and cum-cum transactions involve stock trading around dividend payout days to allow multiple parties to falsely claim tax rebates, defrauding state revenues.
Which institutions are affected by the German tax fraud investigations?
The BaFin survey found that 73 banks, 21 insurers, and 12 other financial firms are affected by the investigations.
How much of the total costs are attributed to cum-cum trades?
Approximately €4.82 billion of the costs are linked to cum-cum trades.
When did the tax fraud schemes flourish, and what has been done to address them?
The schemes flourished during the financial crisis, and authorities have since launched a years-long crackdown to recover the lost state funds.

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