Nestle to Sell Mainstream Supplements Business in $1 Billion Deal

Overview of Nestle's Divestment of Holistic Health Platform

Details of the $1 Billion Deal

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nestle on Tuesday agreed to divest Holistic Health platform, its mainstream vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) business, to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion, according to a statement from the two companies.

Brands Included in the Transaction

The deal includes seven brands — Nature's Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Gard, Nuun, Puritan's Pride and Sisu — and the U.S. private-label supplements business, the Swiss food giant said in its statement.

Strategic Rationale from Nestle

"We are focusing our resources where we have the strongest competitive advantage", Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil said, adding that "the mainstream VMS business requires a different approach under dedicated ownership".

Timeline and Background of the Acquisition

The deal, which is expected to close by the first half of 2027, is Yellow Wood's sixth acquisition from major consumer companies since 2019.

Yellow Wood Partners' Recent Acquisitions

The Boston-based firm acquired lip balm brand ChapStick from Haleon in 2024, and Unilever's non-core beauty and personal care division Elida Beauty in 2023.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Joyjeet Das)