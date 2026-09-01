Kremlin: Putin, Xi and Trump May Hold Trilateral Meeting at Next APEC Summit
Potential Trilateral Meeting at APEC Summit
Kremlin Comments on Prospective Meeting
MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
Discussion of the Meeting
Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes."
Expectations for Attendance
He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting."
Context and Reactions
Background: Recent Gatherings
Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
White House Response
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in London, Ksenia Orlova in Moscow and Trevor Hunnicutt in WashingtonEditing by Gareth Jones)