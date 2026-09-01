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Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets leadership APEC

Kremlin: Putin, Xi and Trump May Hold Trilateral Meeting at Next APEC Summit

Potential Trilateral Meeting at APEC Summit

Kremlin Comments on Prospective Meeting

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Discussion of the Meeting

Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes."

Expectations for Attendance

He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting."

Context and Reactions

Background: Recent Gatherings

Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

White House Response

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in London, Ksenia Orlova in Moscow and Trevor Hunnicutt in WashingtonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov acknowledged that the possibility of a trilateral meeting among Putin, Xi, and Trump at the next APEC summit has been discussed, and all three leaders are expected to attend. (apnews.com)
  • The 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, China on November 18–19, following a year-long series of preparatory events across major Chinese cities. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • This prospective trilateral engagement could have significant geopolitical implications, reflecting ongoing realignments as global powers increasingly converge at high-profile multilateral gatherings. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed trilateral meeting about?
The potential meeting would involve discussions between Putin, Xi, and Trump at the APEC summit.
Where could the trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump take place?
The meeting may take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Who confirmed the possibility of the trilateral meeting?
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the possibility during a state TV interview.
Has the White House commented on the potential meeting?
No, the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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