Kremlin: Putin, Xi and Trump May Hold Trilateral Meeting at Next APEC Summit

Potential Trilateral Meeting at APEC Summit

Kremlin Comments on Prospective Meeting

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a trilateral meeting at the next summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Discussion of the Meeting

Asked on state TV about the possibility of such a meeting, Ushakov said: "This issue was discussed, yes."

Expectations for Attendance

He said all three leaders were expected to attend the summit, adding: "And if it turns out as has been said, then the three of them will be able to have a meeting."

Context and Reactions

Background: Recent Gatherings

Ushakov was speaking from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin and Xi had attended a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

White House Response

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in London, Ksenia Orlova in Moscow and Trevor Hunnicutt in WashingtonEditing by Gareth Jones)