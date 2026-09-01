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Oil prices rise as latest fighting resurrects Middle East supply disruption risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise as latest fighting resurrects Middle East supply disruption risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Climb as Middle East Tensions Heighten Supply Disruption Risks

Impact of Middle East Tensions on Global Oil Markets

By Noel John and Sumit Saha

Oil Price Movements and Market Reactions

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained on Tuesday as the resumption of fighting between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East renewed fears of supply disruptions from the world's key crude-producing region.

Brent crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.6%, to $91.05 a barrel at 0044 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 83 cents, or 1%, to $86.59.

In the previous session, Brent closed up 2.7%, at one point reaching its highest since August 25, and WTI settled up 2.8%, touching its highest since August 21.

Escalating Conflict and Supply Disruption Fears

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened further strikes against Iran following the first exchange of direct attacks between the countries in a month on Sunday, raising tensions in a conflict that had recently shifted into an economic standoff.

"These bring the potential for Iranian retaliation back into the equation. That in turn raises the prospect of damage to energy infrastructure around the Gulf and adds fresh uncertainty for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Both of those risks are being reflected in the firmer tone in crude prices," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Shipping Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Over the weekend, the number of visible commodity vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropped to five per day, shipping data from Kpler showed.

Efforts by mediators including Qatar and Oman to broker a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before the war erupted in late February, have so far failed to gain traction.

Iran shut the waterway after the U.S. and Israel attacked the country February 28.

Highlighting the risks that remain to shipping and oil supply, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Tuesday a tanker reported being struck by three projectiles while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz. No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Global Oil Deals

Venezuela Oil Deal and Reserve Replenishment

On Friday, Trump announced a deal with Venezuela to control oil reserves in the country, which he later said would help replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is near a 44-year low.

International Energy Agreements

U.S. companies Chevron and GE Vernova, India's ONGC, Italy's Eni and Colombia's GeoPark are on track to sign final agreements in Venezuela after months of negotiations to firm up energy projects in the OPEC country, five sources close to the preparations said on Monday.

Crude oil inventories in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve declined by about 3.1 million barrels last week, leaving stockpiles at 286.6 million barrels.

Analyst Outlook for Oil Prices

Analysts polled by Reuters in August expect oil prices to remain above $80 a barrel in 2026 as shipping disruptions continue. [O/POLL]

(Reporting by Noel John and Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI crude both climbed—Brent around $91, WTI near $86—driven by escalated U.S.–Iran conflict and shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz
  • Visible commodity vessel traffic through the Strait plunged to just five per day over the weekend, highlighting heightened maritime risk(gcaptain.com)
  • UKMTO confirmed a tanker was struck by unknown projectiles transiting the Strait, underscoring elevated threats to energy infrastructure and shipping(gcaptain.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Tuesday?
Oil prices rose due to renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East, increasing fears of supply disruptions.
What region is most affected by the recent oil supply concerns?
The Middle East, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, is most affected due to its key role in global oil shipments.
How has the conflict affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz?
The number of commodity vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropped as Iran shut the waterway, increasing oil market uncertainty.
What actions did the U.S. take regarding oil reserves?
President Trump announced a deal with Venezuela to control oil reserves and help replenish the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
What is the current outlook for oil prices according to analysts?
Analysts expect oil prices to remain above $80 a barrel in 2026 due to ongoing shipping disruptions.

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