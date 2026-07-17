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Morning Bid: Chipped away - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Chipped away

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Global Chip Rout Sparks Selloff in European and Asian Financial Markets

Market Overview and Key Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

Asian Markets React to Chip Sector Downturn

The global chip rout extended into Friday, with stocks in Taiwan and Japan bearing the brunt of the beating, while South Korean shares were spared as markets there were closed for a holiday.

Even higher-than-expected 77% earnings growth from TSMC the previous day failed to impress investors, as shares of the Taiwanese chip manufacturing giant sank 4%.

European Futures Signal Volatility

The moves across Asia set Europe up for a bumpy start. EUROSTOXX 50 futures slid 0.9%, while DAX futures were off 0.6%.

Investor Sentiment and IPO Activity

After a stellar run this year, investors have begun pulling back from crowded semiconductor trades, with concerns over heavy AI spending returning to the fore.

In a reflection of investor caution, the over-subscription rate of Chinese memory chip giant CXMT's $8.6 billion initial public offering came in much lower than most recent Chinese IPOs.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Impact

US-China Relations

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump declassified intelligence on Thursday that he maintained showed Chinese interference in U.S. elections, reviving his long-running attacks on election security despite a U.S. intelligence assessment that found no evidence Beijing affected the 2020 vote that he lost.

Markets appeared to brush off his accusations, but Trump's harsh language about China risks rocking a relationship that has steadied following last year's costly trade war.

Trump hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in September about improving trade relations.

Middle East Developments

Fighting in the Middle East continued, as Iran said it launched fresh attacks on U.S. facilities in the Gulf on Friday after a sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities.

Chinese Regulatory Actions

Over in China, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday it is allocating fresh quotas for qualified institutional investors' overseas investments, following a recent crackdown on illegal cross-border capital flows.

Key Events to Watch

Economic Data Releases

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

US Economic Indicators

- U.S. import prices, industrial production and housing data

Corporate Earnings

- Company earnings including Swedbank, Danske Bank, Sweco, Volvo, Burberry Group

Government Debt Auctions

- Reopening of 1-month, 3-month and 6-month UK government debt auctions

(Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • TSMC reported a 77% year‑on‑year Q2 net profit jump to a record T$706.6 billion, but shares still dipped ~4% amid concerns over rising capital expenditure and margin pressure. (investing.com)
  • Asian chip rout intensified: markets in Taiwan and Japan dropped further, while South Korea was closed for a holiday. (taipeitimes.com)
  • China’s CXMT IPO drew extreme demand — retail subscriptions were over 200‑times oversubscribed (average allotment rate just 0.47%) — yet investor caution is creeping in across semiconductor names. (thestar.com.my)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did TSMC shares drop despite strong earnings?
TSMC shares fell 4% even after reporting 77% earnings growth, due to broader chip market concerns and investor caution about heavy AI spending.
How did the chip rout impact European markets?
EUROSTOXX 50 futures slid 0.9% and DAX futures fell 0.6%, signaling a negative open influenced by Asian semiconductor stock declines.
What caused the pullback from semiconductor trades?
Investors began pulling back from semiconductor trades due to worries over excessive AI-related spending and lower demand indicated by CXMT's IPO subscription rate.
What upcoming market events could influence trading?
Key events include US import prices, industrial production, housing data, company earnings from major firms, and UK government debt auctions.

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