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US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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headlines United Nations International Relations Human Rights Politics

US, France Clash at UN Over Rights Chief's Term Extension and Human Rights Policy

Main Developments in the UN Security Council Dispute

By Andrea Shalal

US Walkout and Accusations Against France

July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. walked out as France addressed a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Monday, accusing its longtime ally of "disingenuous grandstanding" over French comments comparing the U.S. to North Korea, Russia and other authoritarian states regarding votes on human rights issues.

The move followed a tense weekend exchange between the two permanent Security Council members on X in which France blasted Washington for joining Russia, North Korea and seven other countries in voting against a proposal to extend the term of Volker Turk as the U.N. rights chief for four more years.

Statements from US and French Officials

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz responded by accusing France of backing a human rights chief who he said criticizes democratic nations like the U.S. and Israel while "cozying up to the world's worst oppressors." He did not elaborate.

Speaking during a U.N. Security Council session on Russia's war against Ukraine, Dan Negrea, an alternate U.S. representative to the U.N., said the U.S. delegation had exited during France's remarks and would continue to do so until they "renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric." He said France's comments amounted to "politicized drivel" and "disingenuous grandstanding."

UN General Assembly Vote and Reactions

The U.N. General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to extend the term of Turk, an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conduct in Gaza who has also called for investigations into deaths in U.S. immigration custody. The term extension has been opposed by Russia, Israel and others, with Washington threatening to reassess its funding and engagement.

Details of the Vote

The measure, proposed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, passed with 144 states in favor, 10 votes against and 13 abstentions. 

Implications for US-UN Relations

The fight over Turk's second term reflects deepening strains between the Trump administration and the United Nations.

Washington has cut funding for U.N. agencies and withdrawn from dozens of U.N. entities. Rights groups say the human rights post is more critical than ever as autocracies gain influence globally.

UN Response and Conclusion

Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to comment on the U.S. walkout, adding that the U.N. expected all member states to respect a decision taken through the General Assembly.  

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. exited a Security Council meeting as France likened America’s human rights stance to authoritarian regimes.
  • Volker Türk’s second four‑year term as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was approved by 144 votes in the General Assembly, despite opposition from the U.S., Russia, and Israel.
  • The dispute highlights growing friction between the U.S. and the UN, amid funding cuts and Turk’s outspoken criticism of democratic and authoritarian states alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US walk out during France's UN Security Council speech?
The US delegation walked out as France spoke due to accusations of 'disingenuous grandstanding' and disrespectful rhetoric over votes on the UN rights chief's term.
What caused the dispute between the US and France at the UN?
The dispute centered on France criticizing the US for voting against extending Volker Turk's term as UN rights chief, leading to public clashes and a US walkout.
Who is Volker Turk and why is his term controversial?
Volker Turk is the UN rights chief whose outspoken criticism of Russia, Israel, and US policies has sparked opposition from several countries, including the US and France.
How did the UN General Assembly vote on Volker Turk's term extension?
The UN General Assembly voted 144 in favor, 10 against, and 13 abstentions to extend Volker Turk's term as the UN rights chief.
What are the broader implications of the US-France dispute at the UN?
The conflict highlights deepening US tensions with the UN over human rights issues and reflects growing political divides among key Security Council members.

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