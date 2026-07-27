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Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Romania Expels Russian Diplomat in Response to Repeated Airspace Violations

Romania's Diplomatic Action and Airspace Security Concerns

Background of the Expulsion

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Romania's foreign ministry said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia's embassy after repeated violations of its national airspace by drones, saying it had notified the ambassador over its decision.

Recent Drone Incidents

Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensifies attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Romania rejected what it called "unfounded accusations", saying Russia had never directed drones at targets in Romania.

Potential Retaliatory Measures

The embassy also signalled that Moscow would take retaliatory measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Luiza IlieAdditional reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Romanian F‑16s shot down three drones between July 24–26, 2026; the first was confirmed as a Russian Shahed‑type, with investigations ongoing for the others (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Romania summoned Russia’s ambassador and expelled a diplomat, condemning the violations as “inadmissible and intolerable” and filing an official note of protest (theguardian.com).
  • These incursions highlight the increasing regional threat of Russia’s drone activity spilling into NATO airspace, prompting upgrades in air defense including deployment of the U.S. Merops counter‑drone system (stripes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Romania expel a Russian diplomat?
Romania expelled a Russian diplomat due to repeated violations of its airspace by drones, which were linked to Russia's military actions in the region.
How did Romania respond to the airspace violations?
Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in three days to defend their national airspace.
What has been Russia's response to these accusations?
The Russian embassy rejected the accusations and stated that Russia has never targeted Romania with drones, signaling possible retaliatory measures.
Are the drone attacks related to the conflict in Ukraine?
Yes, the drone incidents occurred as Russia intensified attacks against neighboring Ukraine.
Has Romania notified Russia officially about the expulsion?
Yes, Romania's foreign ministry informed the Russian ambassador about the expulsion decision.

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