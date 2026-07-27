Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

Romania Expels Russian Diplomat in Response to Repeated Airspace Violations

Romania's Diplomatic Action and Airspace Security Concerns

Background of the Expulsion

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Romania's foreign ministry said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia's embassy after repeated violations of its national airspace by drones, saying it had notified the ambassador over its decision.

Recent Drone Incidents

Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensifies attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

Russian Embassy's Response

The Russian embassy in Romania rejected what it called "unfounded accusations", saying Russia had never directed drones at targets in Romania.

Potential Retaliatory Measures

The embassy also signalled that Moscow would take retaliatory measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Luiza IlieAdditional reporting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Susan Fenton)