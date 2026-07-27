GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Andrew, Tristan Tate to seek release from US jail while fighting extradition - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Andrew, Tristan Tate to seek release from US jail while fighting extradition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Legal Crime headlines Extradition

Andrew, Tristan Tate Fight Extradition While Held in US Jail on UK Charges

Legal Proceedings and Extradition Battle Overview

MIAMI, July 27 (Reuters) - Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate will press for their release from a U.S. jail as they fight the British government's efforts to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, the brothers' lawyers told reporters on Monday. 

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18. Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said on July 19 it had brought new charges against the brothers relating to alleged offenses involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017. 

The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing. They are being held in a federal jail in Miami as a U.S. judge weighs Britain's extradition request. 

The arrests marked a new chapter in the widening legal troubles for the brothers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist. 

Previous Charges and Legal History

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain related to three alleged victims, the Crown Prosecution Service said. A British judge issued a warrant for their arrests in January 2024. They have not appeared in British court to enter a plea to those charges.  

Britain is seeking to extradite the brothers to face both sets of charges. 

Detention and Bail Proceedings

Detention Hearing on August 13

Prosecutors with the Miami U.S. Attorney's Office said in court papers that U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis should keep the brothers detained because there was a risk they could flee and because they posed dangers to the community. 

Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, denied that the brothers were a flight risk, noting that they had attended their required court hearings in Romania, where they have been under criminal investigation since 2022 on human trafficking allegations. 

Defense Arguments

"Innocent men don't flee from justice. Innocent men lean in to justice because justice vindicates them at the end of the day," McBride told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Miami after a status conference before Louis. 

The brothers will file a legal motion seeking their release on bail by August 5, and a hearing over their bid for release will take place on August 13, defense lawyer Jacqueline Perczek said.

Extradition Process and Decision

Rubio to Decide on Extradition

The legal process for determining whether the Tate brothers may be extradited could take months. Britain has until September 16 to submit its full extradition request to the State Department, U.S. court records show. 

Louis or any other judge who takes up the Tate brothers' case would be responsible for determining whether Britain has supplied enough evidence to provide probable cause that the brothers have committed the crimes of which they are accused, prosecutors said in court papers. 

It would then be up to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to decide whether they should be extradited, the prosecutors said. 

Rubio's Position

Rubio told reporters in Manila on July 22 that he did not expect to intervene in the case for now. 

"There's no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever," Rubio said. 

(Reporting by Jose Perez in MiamiWriting by Luc CohenEditing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Tate brothers were arrested in Miami on July 18 under a UK extradition warrant and now face a total of 59 charges covering rape, human trafficking, assault and child/extreme pornography (euronews.com)
  • A U.S. magistrate judge has set a bail motion deadline for August 5 and a detention hearing for August 13, amid prosecutor arguments they pose flight and community risks (apnews.com)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated he does not anticipate intervening in the extradition process, indicating the matter will proceed through judicial channels (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Andrew and Tristan Tate being held in a US jail?
The Tate brothers are being held in a federal jail in Miami as the US courts consider Britain's request to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault, and trafficking.
What charges are the Tate brothers facing in the UK?
They are facing charges of rape, assault, and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation involving allegations dating from July 2010 to August 2017.
When is the detention hearing for Andrew and Tristan Tate?
Their detention hearing is scheduled to take place on August 13.
Who will decide on the Tate brothers' extradition to the UK?
The decision may ultimately be made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the court process.
How long could the extradition process for the Tate brothers take?
The extradition process could take months, pending submission of evidence and court hearings.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit

Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit

Image for US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

Image for Russian attacks in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region kill three, regional governor says

Russian attacks in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region kill three, regional governor says

Image for Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Image for Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Image for Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance

Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages
Image for Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches
Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches
Image for Austria plans to extend military service in light of Ukraine war
Austria plans to extend military service in light of Ukraine war
Image for UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says
UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says
Image for Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports
Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports
Image for Palestinians say settler violence and military raids are bringing them to breaking point
Palestinians say settler violence and military raids are bringing them to breaking point
Image for Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect
Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect
Image for Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse
Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse
Image for International Criminal Court faces challenging search for new prosecutor
International Criminal Court faces challenging search for new prosecutor
Image for French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris
Image for Bahrain loses bid to block dissidents' spyware lawsuit in UK
Bahrain loses bid to block dissidents' spyware lawsuit in UK
Image for Factbox-What we know about the Berlin Pride attacker
Factbox-What we know about the Berlin Pride attacker
View All Headlines Posts