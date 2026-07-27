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Headlines

Russian attacks in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region kill three, regional governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Russian Artillery and Drone Attacks Kill Three in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

Casualties and Damage from Russian Attacks in Dnipropetrovsk

Overview of the Attacks

July 27 (Reuters) - Dozens of Russian artillery and drone attacks killed three people and injured six in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Details of the Assaults

Hanzha, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces had launched more than 50 attacks on five districts in the region.

Locations and Victims

Two people died near the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the north bank of the Dnipro River. One person was killed near the town of Syneklykove, further east.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack concentrated on the Nikopol area, a frequent target across previous months, reflecting sustained Russian pressure on civilian areas (antikor.ua).
  • In April 2026, separate Russian drone and artillery assaults on Nikopol killed civilians—including in a bus strike—and caused numerous injuries, reinforcing the toll of repeated targeting (newsukraine.rbc.ua).
  • UN data indicates that attacks with drones and long‑range weapons, like those used in Dnipropetrovsk, are a major driver of civilian casualties nationwide, with the region repeatedly among the worst affected (ukraine.un.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region attacks?
Three people were killed in the recent Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
How many attacks took place in the Dnipropetrovsk region?
Russian forces launched over 50 attacks across five districts in the region.
Where did the fatal attacks occur in Dnipropetrovsk region?
Two people died near Nikopol and one person was killed near Syneklykove.
How many people were injured in the attacks?
Six people were injured according to the regional governor.

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