Russian Artillery and Drone Attacks Kill Three in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region
Casualties and Damage from Russian Attacks in Dnipropetrovsk
Overview of the Attacks
July 27 (Reuters) - Dozens of Russian artillery and drone attacks killed three people and injured six in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.
Details of the Assaults
Hanzha, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces had launched more than 50 attacks on five districts in the region.
Locations and Victims
Two people died near the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the north bank of the Dnipro River. One person was killed near the town of Syneklykove, further east.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Nick Zieminski)