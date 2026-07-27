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UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK revisiting deportation order on former Hong Kong opposition leader, lawyer says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Politics Immigration UK News Hong Kong Law

UK Reevaluates Deportation of Ex-Hong Kong Opposition Leader Wu Chi-Wai

Britain's Immigration Policy and the Case of Wu Chi-Wai

Background of Wu Chi-Wai's Arrival

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain is looking again at an immigration order that a former Hong Kong political opposition leader must leave after a week's visit, his lawyer said, after the order appeared at odds with UK policy on its former colony. 

Wu Chi-Wai, a former leader of the now-defunct Democratic Party, had come to Britain last week to be reunited with his wife and son, after he was released in June from jail where he had been serving a sentence under China's national security law.

UK Policy Changes for Hong Kong Residents

Since the sweeping national security law was imposed on the city in 2020, the British government has made it easier for many Hong Kong residents to resettle by easing the residency requirements for the British National (Overseas) passport.

Wu's Detainment at Heathrow Airport

Wu's lawyer said he had been stopped when he arrived at Heathrow Airport and told he could only stay for a week. His passport was also seized.

Reevaluation by UK Border Force

But lawyer Paul Harris said Wu was told on Monday that Border Force officials were now "revisiting the case". 

Official Responses and Community Reaction

Statement from Britain's Interior Ministry

Britain's interior ministry declined to comment on individual cases, beyond saying it remains fully committed to members of the Hong Kong community in Britain. 

Concerns Among Hong Kong Community in Britain

Wu's treatment has sparked alarm among members of Hong Kong's community in Britain. 

Historical Ties Between Hong Kong and Britain

Hong Kong's history as a British colony means that many families have close ties to relatives in Britain who settled in the decades before 1997, when control of Hong Kong switched from Britain to China.

Recent Migration Statistics

In February, the British government estimated that the easing of passport rules meant 170,000 Hong Kongers had moved since 2021, with a further 26,000 expected in five years under further easing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Wu Chi‑wai, former Democratic Party leader, was initially allowed only a week’s stay and had his British National (Overseas) passport seized on arrival at Heathrow, but UK Border Force is now “revisiting the case” (apnews.com)
  • The UK’s British National (Overseas) immigration pathway has enabled nearly 170,000 Hong Kongers to resettle in the UK since 2021, with over 230,000 visas granted to date (gov.uk)
  • There are growing concerns about procedural inconsistencies for high-profile arrivals under the BN(O) scheme, prompting scrutiny of how immigration rules are applied in such sensitive cases (scmp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Wu Chi-Wai?
Wu Chi-Wai is a former leader of Hong Kong’s now-defunct Democratic Party, recently released from jail under China's national security law.
Why was Wu Chi-Wai facing deportation from the UK?
Wu was told to leave after a week-long visit to the UK, despite coming to reunite with his family; this order appeared at odds with UK policy.
How is the UK government responding to Wu Chi-Wai's case?
UK Border Force officials are revisiting Wu's case, but the interior ministry declined to comment on individual cases.
Why are Hong Kongers able to resettle more easily in the UK?
Britain has eased residency requirements for holders of British National (Overseas) passports, making resettlement easier since 2020.
How many Hong Kongers have resettled in the UK recently?
An estimated 170,000 Hong Kongers have moved to the UK since 2021, with another 26,000 expected in the next five years.

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