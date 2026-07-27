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Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he is ready for military action if Iran talks fail, Axios reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Trump Prepared for Possible Military Action If Iran Talks Stall, Axios Says

U.S.-Iran Relations and Potential Military Action

Trump's Statement on Iran Negotiations

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Washington was in "very deep talks with Iran" and warned that he is ready for "strong military action" if diplomacy failed.

Timeline for Diplomatic Talks

"Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all," Trump told Axios when asked how long he was willing to give for talks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump has paused U.S. strikes around the Strait of Hormuz to give diplomacy another chance, but remains prepared to escalate militarily if talks collapse (axios.com)
  • Diplomatic efforts under the June 17 interim Memorandum of Understanding to reopen the Strait and halt hostilities remain fragile, with past ceasefires repeatedly breached (www-cdn.abcnews.com)
  • Critics argue Trump's shifting goals and military-first posture risk repeating strategic mistakes that have failed to compel Iran to negotiate seriously (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about talks with Iran?
President Trump stated that the US is in 'very deep talks with Iran' and is prepared for 'strong military action' if diplomacy fails.
How much time did Trump indicate he would allow for Iran talks?
Trump said, 'Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all,' indicating that negotiations must progress quickly.
Where did Trump make these comments about Iran?
Trump made these comments during an interview with Axios.
Who reported on Trump's statements regarding Iran?
The statements were reported by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto and edited by Daphne Psaledakis for Reuters.

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