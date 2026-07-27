Trump Prepared for Possible Military Action If Iran Talks Stall, Axios Says
U.S.-Iran Relations and Potential Military Action
Trump's Statement on Iran Negotiations
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Washington was in "very deep talks with Iran" and warned that he is ready for "strong military action" if diplomacy failed.
Timeline for Diplomatic Talks
"Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all," Trump told Axios when asked how long he was willing to give for talks.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)