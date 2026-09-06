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US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Ukraine war peace push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Ukraine war peace push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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US Envoys Meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv Amid Renewed Ukraine Peace Talks

Renewed Diplomatic Efforts and Reactions in Kyiv

By Max Hunder and Anna Voitenko

KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine.

Kushner and Witkoff travelled from Moscow, where they held three hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday but did not appear to secure a breakthrough in the conflict.

Previous rounds of U.S.-mediated peace talks encouraged by President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war, have yielded few results. He suggested on Friday that the U.S. had a fresh proposal though he did not elaborate.   

Putin described Saturday's meeting as "highly useful", while a White House official told Reuters that next steps would be announced in the coming weeks.

The two envoys met Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials in central Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Perspective and Preparations

Zelenskiy, who believes Washington will be key to any peace deal, has said a window of opportunity to make peace exists before the U.S. begins focusing on its next presidential elections next summer.

In a post on social media before the envoys' arrival, Zelenskiy said he had held a preparatory meeting with his negotiating team and said Ukraine wanted an end to the war.

"Security guarantees are needed. A dignified post-war peace is needed. Our proposals have been drawn up," he said. 

International Involvement

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the British, French and German national security advisers were also in Kyiv on Sunday. The source did not specify which meetings they would participate in.

Cautious Optimism on the Streets of Kyiv

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM ON THE STREETS OF KYIV

Witkoff and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have visited Moscow several times in their roles as peace envoys. But Sunday will be their first visit to Kyiv in their capacity as U.S. negotiators.

Their visit has long been sought by Ukraine's leadership, and on the streets of Kyiv, which has been bombarded heavily in recent weeks, some residents were hopeful.

Voices from Kyiv

"The issue can be solved in the blink of an eye. We want peace. I've fought myself, so I know what war is like. We need peace, because there's no other way," said military veteran Stepan Yermak.

Key Issues in Negotiations

In previous talks, the sides have remained far apart on a range of key issues, including the future of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Russia has demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from an entrenched belt of towns that it still controls there, but Kyiv has refused, reasoning that it can still hold on there for years.

For Ukraine, hard security guarantees from its European allies and the U.S. are crucial to deterring Russia from invading again.

"We need an agreement that will never be broken," said Svitlana Kurylenko, a 19-year-old cafe worker.

"Just leave Ukraine alone and let people live in peace."

Temporary Halt in Strikes

TEMPORARY HALT IN STRIKES

Though the front lines of the ground war remain largely static, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified long-range air strikes in recent weeks.

Russia has pounded the Ukrainian capital day and night with missiles and drones for the past two weeks, including an attack on Friday on the headquarters of the SBU security service.

The Kremlin has said it would pause strikes on Kyiv until Monday, while Zelenskiy has said Ukraine would also halt strikes on Moscow.

There was no let-up in fighting along the 1,200-km (750-mile) front, however, and Russia bombarded other Ukrainian cities on Saturday.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes

Ukraine has inflicted damaging hits throughout the summer on Russian refineries, oil terminals and the warehouses of online retailer Wildberries, in an attempt to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the war. 

Ukraine said on Sunday it had struck the Ryazan oil refinery, around 480 km (300 miles) inside Russia, overnight, causing a fire.

(Reporting by Max Hunder and Anna Voitenko, additional reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Kushner and Witkoff held three-hour talks with Putin in Moscow but reported no immediate breakthroughs, though the Kremlin called it "constructive and frank" (washingtonpost.com).
  • They arrived in Kyiv on Sunday— their first visit to Ukraine in this role—where both sides agreed to a temporary pause in air strikes on their capitals (apnews.com).
  • Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency for security guarantees and dignified post‑war peace, while noting that September could bring significant developments (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the US envoys meet during their visit to Kyiv?
US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials in Kyiv.
What was the main goal of the US envoys' visit to Ukraine?
The goal was to advance peace talks and find a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
What security guarantees does Ukraine seek in the peace negotiations?
Ukraine is seeking hard security guarantees from its European allies and the US to deter further Russian aggression.
Did the US envoys secure a breakthrough in talks with Russia?
No breakthrough was achieved in their prior talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Has there been a halt in strikes during the visit?
The Kremlin announced a pause in strikes on Kyiv until Monday; Ukraine also halted strikes on Moscow.

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