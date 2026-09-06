Germany Unveils Broad Anti-Sabotage Shield Following Airport Drone Threat

Germany's Comprehensive Measures Against Sabotage and Hybrid Threats

Background: Recent Drone Attack and Government Response

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany is planning a broad package of measures to strengthen its defences against drone attacks, cyber intrusions and other forms of Russian sabotage following a failed airport drone attack last month, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

Official Statements and Russian Response

Interior Minister's Warning

• Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper that Russia's hybrid attacks had become a part of daily reality. "These attacks will increase, but we can defend and protect ourselves," he was quoted as saying.

Russia's Denial

• Russia has long rejected allegations it is carrying out operations in Western Europe and has denied involvement in the German airport attack, saying it will respond to what its foreign ministry spokesperson called "anti-Russian action".

Key Elements of the Anti-Sabotage Shield

Enhanced Drone Defence Capabilities

• According to Sunday's newspaper report, which cited the German interior ministry, police mobile drone defence capabilities would be expanded under the plan, with rapidly deployable counter-drone units stationed in cities to protect the airspace above critical transport hubs and government districts.

Protection of Critical Infrastructure

Legal Authority for Companies

• Companies operating critical infrastructure, such as power utilities and defence manufacturers, would be granted the legal authority to not merely detect drones but also actively fend them off, it added.

Cybersecurity Initiatives

Establishment of a National "Cyberdome"

• A national protective shield, or "cyberdome", would be established, involving a network of digital sensors designed to detect and intercept attempted hacking attacks.

Expansion of Surveillance Technologies

• The government also intends to expand the use of AI-supported technologies, biometric facial recognition and video surveillance, for example at railway stations, to identify suspected attackers preparing acts of sabotage.

Further Developments

• The interior ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Joe Bavier)