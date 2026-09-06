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OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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OPEC+ Poised to Maintain Current Oil Output Policy as Iran War Impacts Market

OPEC+ Output Policy and Market Impact

Current Output Policy for October

Sept 6 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to keep ​its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters, as the producer group needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

Impact of the Iran War on Oil Exports

The meeting comes as the Iran war continues to ​disrupt oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting OPEC+'s influence over prices and market ​share. Unlike in the past, the group's supply decisions have had a limited impact on the market.

Recent Production Decisions

September Production Boost

In August, OPEC+ agreed its production boost for September, completing a phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply cut first agreed in 2023. Despite the agreed production increases, the group made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, still produces far below its targets because of the war.

Ongoing Production Cuts

OPEC+ still has another layer of production cuts in place, covering most members of the ​21-country group until the ​end of 2026. Before the group decides how to unwind the cuts and return production to the market, it needs to review members' oil production capacity to set 2027 output baselines, which form the basis for quotas. 

Future Policy Debates

This debate will likely happen later in 2026 and hence OPEC+ is likely to pause its output increases for the fourth quarter, sources earlier told Reuters.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler, Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ will hold output steady in October after completing phased rollback of 1.65 million bpd cuts; September’s increase marked the end of that process (investing.com).
  • The group has yet to successfully raise output to quota levels because Iran’s war has severely disrupted oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting impact of supply decisions (brookings.edu).
  • OPEC+ plans to review members’ production capacity later in 2026 to establish 2027 output baselines before deciding next production steps (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is OPEC+ keeping its oil output policy unchanged?
OPEC+ is keeping its oil output policy unchanged for October as the producer group needs to agree on new quotas before deciding the next output steps.
How has the Iran war impacted OPEC+ decisions?
The Iran war has disrupted oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting OPEC+'s influence over prices and its market share.
When will OPEC+ review its oil production quotas?
OPEC+ will likely review members' oil production capacity and set 2027 output baselines later in 2026.
What production changes were recently agreed by OPEC+?
In August, OPEC+ agreed on a production boost for September, completing a phased rollback of earlier supply cuts.
How long do the current OPEC+ production cuts last?
The current OPEC+ production cuts are in place, covering most members until the end of 2026.

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