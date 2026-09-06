Moscow Open to Russia-US-China Presidential Meeting Pending Agenda Talks

Russia Considers Trilateral Summit with US and China

Official Statement from Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the U.S. and China has not been ruled out, state news agency TASS reported.

Agenda as a Prerequisite

However, before moving on to the actual preparations for the meeting, it is necessary to understand what its agenda will be, Ryabkov said.

Key Considerations for the Meeting

"Here, the main question boils down to how the substance of the meeting will be formulated, and what we can expect as a result."

Background and Context

Earlier this month, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised the possibility of such a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzen, China, in November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)