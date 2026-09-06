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Moscow has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China, TASS reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China, TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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International Relations Summit Geopolitics

Moscow Open to Russia-US-China Presidential Meeting Pending Agenda Talks

Russia Considers Trilateral Summit with US and China

Official Statement from Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the U.S. and China has not been ruled out, state news agency TASS reported.

Agenda as a Prerequisite

However, before moving on to the actual preparations for the meeting, it is necessary to understand what its agenda will be, Ryabkov said.

Key Considerations for the Meeting

"Here, the main question boils down to how the substance of the meeting will be formulated, and what we can expect as a result."

Background and Context

Earlier this month, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised the possibility of such a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzen, China, in November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed on September 6 that Russia hasn’t ruled out a trilateral meeting with the U.S. and China—but highlighted that the agenda must be defined before preparation begins (apnews.com).
  • The idea of a meeting between President Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping was suggested by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and is tentatively planned for November’s APEC summit in Shenzhen (apnews.com).
  • Any future summit will hinge on defining substantive goals—Ryabkov stated that both the formulation of the meeting’s substance and expected outcomes must be understood before moving ahead (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting?
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed the possibility of a trilateral presidential meeting.
Which presidents would take part in the proposed meeting?
The presidents of Russia, the United States, and China would participate: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping.
What must happen before preparations for the meeting begin?
An agreement on the agenda and the substance of the meeting is needed before preparations can start.
Where and when might the meeting take place?
The meeting may be held at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzen, China, in November.
Who first raised the possibility of such a meeting?
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov first raised the possibility of the trilateral meeting.

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