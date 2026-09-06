Greek PM Rules Out Snap Elections, Announces Major Tax and Wage Reforms

Key Announcements and Economic Context

By Lefteris Papadimas

Political Landscape and Election Timing

ATHENS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out snap elections on Sunday a day after announcing a string of tax cuts and wage hikes, as he seeks to recover lost ground in opinion polls ahead of a general election due next year.

His centre-right government, which was re-elected with 40.5% of the vote in 2023 promising to increase incomes, remains ahead in opinion polls but support has slipped to below 30% amid a protracted cost-of-living crisis and allegations of corruption.

Official Statement on Election Date

"Elections will be held in spring 2027," he said during a press briefing on Sunday, dismissing media speculation about snap elections this year. He added that he believed his party could still secure an outright majority and win a third consecutive four-year term.

Tax and Wage Reform Measures

Details of the Announced Reforms

On Saturday, Mitsotakis announced income tax breaks and wage hikes worth €3.5 billion ($4.06 billion), equivalent to 1.5% of GDP, to be rolled out over the next four years. He also pledged to cut unemployment to 6% and reduce public debt to below 110% of GDP by 2030.

Specific Benefits and Reductions

The measures include an annual bonus of €400 for pensioners and €500 for public servants, a zero tax rate on annual incomes of up to €20,000 for farmers and families with three children, and a gradual reduction in advance tax payments for the self-employed and businesses to 50%.

Greece’s Economic Recovery

Post-Crisis Performance

After a financial crisis in 2009 that triggered fears Greece would crash out of the euro zone, the country is now one of the best-performing in Europe.

Current Economic Indicators

Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, outpacing the euro zone average. It expects a primary surplus of about 4% this year, double what was initially expected, giving fiscal space to fund the new measures.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Ros Russell)