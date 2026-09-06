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Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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Finance Politics Greece Economy

Greek PM Rules Out Snap Elections, Announces Major Tax and Wage Reforms

Key Announcements and Economic Context

By Lefteris Papadimas

Political Landscape and Election Timing

ATHENS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out snap elections on Sunday a day after announcing a string of tax cuts and wage hikes, as he seeks to recover lost ground in opinion polls ahead of a general election due next year.

His centre-right government, which was re-elected with 40.5% of the vote in 2023 promising to increase incomes, remains ahead in opinion polls but support has slipped to below 30% amid a protracted cost-of-living crisis and allegations of corruption.

Official Statement on Election Date

"Elections will be held in spring 2027," he said during a press briefing on Sunday, dismissing media speculation about snap elections this year. He added that he believed his party could still secure an outright majority and win a third consecutive four-year term.

Tax and Wage Reform Measures

Details of the Announced Reforms

On Saturday, Mitsotakis announced income tax breaks and wage hikes worth €3.5 billion ($4.06 billion), equivalent to 1.5% of GDP, to be rolled out over the next four years. He also pledged to cut unemployment to 6% and reduce public debt to below 110% of GDP by 2030.

Specific Benefits and Reductions

The measures include an annual bonus of €400 for pensioners and €500 for public servants, a zero tax rate on annual incomes of up to €20,000 for farmers and families with three children, and a gradual reduction in advance tax payments for the self-employed and businesses to 50%.

Greece’s Economic Recovery

Post-Crisis Performance

After a financial crisis in 2009 that triggered fears Greece would crash out of the euro zone, the country is now one of the best-performing in Europe.

Current Economic Indicators

Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, outpacing the euro zone average. It expects a primary surplus of about 4% this year, double what was initially expected, giving fiscal space to fund the new measures.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Mitsotakis dismissed speculation of early elections, confirming the next vote will be in spring 2027, and expressed confidence in securing a majority.
  • The four‑year package includes €400 annual bonuses for pensioners, €500 for public servants, zero tax on up to €20,000 for certain families and farmers, and halved advance taxes for self‑employed and businesses—costing €3.5 billion or ~1.5 % of GDP. (marketscreener.com)
  • Greece’s economy is growing at about 2 % annually—outpacing the euro‑area average—and expects a primary surplus around 4 % of GDP this year, offering fiscal headroom for these measures. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new economic measures did the Greek Prime Minister announce?
The Greek Prime Minister announced €3.5 billion in tax cuts and wage hikes over four years, including bonuses for pensioners and public servants, tax breaks for farmers and families with three children, and reduced advance tax payments for self-employed and businesses.
What is the Greek government’s goal for unemployment and public debt?
The government aims to reduce unemployment to 6% and lower public debt to below 110% of GDP by 2030.
How is Greece’s economy performing compared to the rest of the euro zone?
Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, which outpaces the average growth rate of the wider euro zone.
What fiscal measures enable Greece to fund these new policies?
Greece expects a primary surplus of about 4% this year, double the initial forecast, providing extra fiscal space to fund the announced tax cuts and wage hikes.

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