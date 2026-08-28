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Senior Ukrainian official expects 'technical talks' on Russia's war soon - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Senior Ukrainian official expects 'technical talks' on Russia's war soon

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Senior Ukrainian Official Anticipates Technical Talks on Russia's War Soon

Ukraine's Perspective on Upcoming Negotiations and Ongoing Conflict

Anticipated Technical Talks and Expectations

KYIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's top presidential adviser said on Friday that technical talks on Russia's war would likely take place in the near future but added that he did not expect any swift agreement.

"I think everyone will see the negotiations happening very soon. But this will mainly concern the technical side of things and preparations for something big, which I hope we will eventually get to," Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview for YouTube project "Moseichuk+". 

Progress and Challenges in Peace Negotiations

Stalled Peace Efforts

U.S.-backed peace talks have so far led to no tangible results to end a war now in its fifth year. The last round of trilateral negotiations took place in February. 

Prospects for Ending the Conflict

Asked if fighting would drag on through the winter, Budanov said it was "unrealistic" to expect the war to end now.

Escalation and Strategic Attacks

Recent Developments

In recent months, both sides have significantly stepped up attacks on logistics, port infrastructure and energy facilities. Russia is also expected to renew its relentless campaign against Ukraine's power grid as winter approaches. 

Key Issues in Negotiations

Readiness for Compromise

Ukraine and Russia need to reach a point where they are ready to simultaneously take a step toward each other, said Budanov, who is his country's representative at the talks, adding that Kyiv was open to this.

"And as of now, the Russian Federation — and I'm telling you this as someone who is deeply involved in this process — is saying outright, 'we might want to but no'."

Territorial Demands and Sticking Points

Russia's Position

Russia's key demand is Ukraine's withdrawal from the eastern Donbas area, which Russian troops have not managed to fully occupy during their more than four-year full-scale invasion. Kyiv says it will not cede territory it still controls. 

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Budanov anticipates imminent 'technical' talks focused on logistical and preparatory issues ahead of broader negotiations.
  • Ukraine and Russia’s U.S.-mediated peace process has yielded no major breakthroughs since the February Geneva trilateral talks.
  • With winter approaching, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy, logistics and port infrastructure, raising stakes for any talks.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will technical talks on Russia's war in Ukraine take place?
Ukraine's top presidential adviser expects technical talks to happen very soon, focusing mainly on logistics and preparation.
Are swift agreements expected from the upcoming Ukraine-Russia negotiations?
No swift agreement is expected; the talks will likely be technical and preparative rather than conclusive.
How have recent months impacted the Ukraine-Russia war?
Both sides have intensified attacks on logistics, port infrastructure, and energy facilities, with further attacks on Ukraine's power grid anticipated as winter nears.
What are Russia's demands to end the Ukraine war?
Russia is demanding Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donbas area, a region not fully occupied by Russian troops.
Is Ukraine willing to cede territory to Russia for peace?
Kyiv has stated it will not cede any territory it still controls and remains open to reciprocal steps if Russia shows willingness.

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