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Revolut applies for Swiss banking license, unveils investment plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Revolut applies for Swiss banking license, unveils investment plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Revolut Applies for Swiss Banking License, Plans Major Investment in Switzerland

Revolut's Expansion and Swiss Market Strategy

Application for Swiss Banking License

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British digital bank Revolut has applied for a Swiss banking licence and unveiled plans to invest more than 150 million Swiss francs ($183.31 million) to expand in the lucrative Swiss market.

The company has applied for a banking license with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma), Revolut said on Wednesday.

Potential Services and Market Impact

Broader Range of Services for Swiss Customers

Getting the green light will allow Revolut to offer its customers in Switzerland a broader range of services, including salary accounts, access to Swiss deposit insurance, and local IBAN account numbers.

Revolut's Position in Europe

Approval would make Revolut's Swiss business the fourth standalone bank it operates in Europe, after Britain, Lithuania, and France, said Chief Commercial Officer, David Tirado.

"This reflects the importance we give to this market," he told Reuters.

Current Limitations and Growth Expectations

Existing Service Restrictions

Until now, the fintech has been limited in Switzerland by the fact that it cannot offer any salary accounts or investment accounts denominated in francs.

Customer Base and Future Projections

"In Switzerland, we have 1.3 million customers, which corresponds to a penetration of around 24%," said Tirado. "In two to three years, we would expect to surpass 40%."

Global Expansion Strategy

License Applications in Other Markets

The license application in Switzerland is part of the company's expansion strategy.

Recent Approvals in the United States and Europe

Earlier this month, Revolut received preliminary approval for a national banking license in the United States. It gained banking licenses in Britain and France earlier this year.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8183 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Revolut’s application to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) signals a strategic push to elevate its services beyond its current limitations, including salary and investment accounts denominated in francs
  • The CHF 150 million-plus investment underscores Revolut’s long‑term commitment to Switzerland, where it already penetrates approximately 24 % of the population with its 1.3 million users and targets over 40 % in 2‑3 years
  • Approval would establish Revolut’s Swiss operation as its fourth standalone European bank, following the UK, Lithuania and France, aligning with its broader expansion driven by recent banking licences and aggressive investment plans

Frequently Asked Questions

What banking license has Revolut applied for in Switzerland?
Revolut has applied for a Swiss banking license with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma).
How much does Revolut plan to invest in Switzerland?
Revolut plans to invest over 150 million Swiss francs (about $183 million) to expand its Swiss market presence.
What new services could Revolut offer in Switzerland with a banking license?
With the license, Revolut could offer salary accounts, Swiss deposit insurance, and local IBAN account numbers to Swiss customers.
How many customers does Revolut currently have in Switzerland?
Revolut serves 1.3 million customers in Switzerland, representing around 24% market penetration.
Has Revolut obtained banking licenses in other countries?
Yes, Revolut holds banking licenses in Britain, Lithuania, and France, and recently received preliminary approval in the United States.

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